gcimagazine.com
Atelier by Voyant Beauty Launches as Growth Partner for Indie Beauty Brands
Atelier by Voyant Beauty has launched as a formulation and manufacturing growth partner dedicated to servicing and accelerating fast-growth indie beauty brands. Lorne Lucree, chief innovation officer of Voyant Beauty, is leading the efforts. Atelier's new service and development experience is a result of more than 50 hours of one-on-one...
Johnson & Johnson Names Consumer Health Company Kenvue
Johnson & Johnson has announced that the new consumer health company has been named Kenvue. Kenvue (pronounced ken·view), is inspired by two powerful ideas: “ken” meaning knowledge, an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue,” referencing sight. Kenvue’s purpose, "Realize the extraordinary power of...
