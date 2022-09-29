ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town

Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Waterfalls Pop Up at Death Valley National Park in Wild Viral Clip

California is one of the U.S. states that have been most heavily affected by worsening climate change. Severe storms in the South previously resulted in dangerous mudslides and drought conditions farther north have spurred a string of ongoing wildfires. Most recently though, viral footage shows that rain amid the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has formed waterfalls in California’s Death Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gaining strength, Hurricane Kay will extend extreme heat in Southern California through Friday

A strengthening hurricane tracking up Mexico's Pacific Coast will affect Southern California's weather by the weekend -- all while delivering punishing rains and high winds to the Mexican coast through Friday.The core of Hurricane Kay will be very near the west-central Baja California Peninsula, just after its peak intensity, on Thursday and Friday. Then it is expected to turn west and weaken more after coming close to San Diego on Saturday.The worst conditions are expected on the peninsula; however, the storm will still dictate the weather pattern for Southern California through the weekend.Kay had sustained winds of 85 mph Tuesday morning and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
State
Alaska State
Yosemite National Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popular Science

Wildfires are burning away snow in the American West

This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California

California is experiencing seasonal weather extremes as many of the state’s firefighters work to contain and put out multiple wildfires. Now though, as drought conditions fan the blazes’ growth, California residents elsewhere experienced a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night. According to Fox News, the minor earthquake caused...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Blazes#Sex Discrimination#The National Park Service
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Kay Could Bring Heavy Rains and Floods to Southern California

Hurricane Kay will unleash heavy rainfalls in Southern California, causing a surge of moisture, flash floods, and small flooding, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC) forecast. The weather is expected to lighten up on Monday. The same report showed that Hurricane Kay will likely bring around...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast

Winter is fast approaching, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that it will shape up much differently than last winter in part due to a volcano that erupted on the other side of the globe. From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
AOL Corp

Fast-moving Nebraska wildfire scorches 15,000 acres and forces evacuations

A fast-moving Nebraska wildfire that started Sunday afternoon and was “likely human-caused” has scorched an estimated 15,000 acres and forced evacuations, according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. The blaze, which officials are calling the Bovee Fire, broke out Sunday afternoon in the Bessey Ranger District of...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Independent

Florida flood risk and western drought: Climate hazards in the US today

The climate crisis is going to create all kinds of disasters in the coming decades as greenhouse gases, mainly from burning fossil fuels, heat up the planet and send the atmosphere into chaos. Those consequences are already plaguing millions of people in the US.Alerts from the US federal government on daily climate hazards put millions of people under flood alerts on Tuesday, as ongoing drought still threatens much of the country.Meanwhile, hurricane season is still going even after last week’s destructive Hurricane Ian – which left at least 100 people dead in Florida.More than seven million Americans are under inland...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Utah Issues Flash Flood Warning For Zion National Park, Southern Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for southern Utah, including Zion National Park. A flood advisory has been issued for all cities in Washington County, the St. George News reports. A flash flood warning was issued early Monday morning for west central Kane County and east central Washington County, which was in effect from 5:25 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with severe rain across the warned region, where flash flooding is still ongoing and predicted.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy