Grant, OK

KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
MOORE, OK
newstalkkzrg.com

Morning accident in Pittsburg sends woman to hospital

Around 8:50 this morning, first responders were dispatched to the 2900 block of N Broadway in Pittsburg in response to a report of an injury accident. According to report, s a 2017 Yongfu Moped driven by Cara Cobb. rear-ended a 2011 Ford pick-up truck driven by Hunter Kirkwood. Cobb was...
PITTSBURG, OK
KXII.com

Bethany man charged with drug trafficking

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Bryan County after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs, including fentanyl. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Charles Brownlee was in possession of at least one gram of fentanyl, as well as meth and marijuana.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff. Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since...
DENISON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for 29-year-old Oklahoma murder

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says recent developments in technology helped them finally make an arrest in the 1993 McCurtain County murder. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted OSBI Special Agents in the arrest of John Wesley Smith Sept. 30. OSBI says the investigation...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday. Natalie Belcher said she was getting into her car on East Cherry Street in Sherman when another car turned the corner, hit her, and drove away. Belcher said her...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KSLA

Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
IDABEL, OK
KXII.com

Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Police searching for missing Paris woman

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes. Officers said Taylor drives a white Kia Sorrento with Texas Tag CYJ8565. Police said Taylor lives...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Sept. 30, 2022

EWING, OCTAVIOUS JAMAL – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750. SCALES, RODERICK DEWAYNE – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Paris man charged with delivery of controlled substance

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after officers said he was selling narcotics. Paris Police said 40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales turned himself in on a warrant for manufacture or deliver a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams. Police said after searching...
PARIS, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Help Wanted: Maintenance Worker

Help Wanted: Maintenance Worker for Bryan, Carter and Love Counties. Responsible for the overall cleaning, sanitizing, maintenance and upkeep of all Big Five buildings and adjacent grounds, including playgrounds, and related equipment, with a goal of assuring conditions exist for optimal operations and compliance with state and local codes and safety and sanitary tules and regulations.
CARTER COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Man arrested after shots fired from truck

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it began as a fight at a casino between 20-year-old Mason Aaron Blevins and another man.
COLBERT, OK
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Oct. 3, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Blackwell,Raven Kittyanne – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/LANGUAGE. Garza,Gerardo Rafael – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Hamilton,Larry Vernon – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. McCool,Jacky Daniel – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G. Perkins,Jessie Wyman – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT\. Preston,Cam Aaron...
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Dogs Seized During Clarksville Warrant Execution

Clarksville Police executing a search warrant targeting a man wanted for probation violation seized ten dogs from the residence. Red River County Deputies and Mt Pleasant PD Animal Control Officers assisted in the operation. It’s unclear if the person authorities were seeking was located.
CLARKSVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Paris man charged after leading police on chase

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town. Paris Police said they were responding to shots fired in the 1000 block of NE 34th St Sunday, when they observed a car speeding away, coming from the area of the call.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 30)

We have a follow-up to Roderick Dewayne Scales’ arrest on Thursday, Sep 29, when officers attempted to serve his warrant. As officers searched the residence in the 1300-block of NE 20th St., they located and seized approximately five ounces of crack cocaine, five ounces of fentanyl, 12 pounds of synthetix Cannabinoids, 26 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, seven handguns, and two assault rifles. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
