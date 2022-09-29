Read full article on original website
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
newstalkkzrg.com
Morning accident in Pittsburg sends woman to hospital
Around 8:50 this morning, first responders were dispatched to the 2900 block of N Broadway in Pittsburg in response to a report of an injury accident. According to report, s a 2017 Yongfu Moped driven by Cara Cobb. rear-ended a 2011 Ford pick-up truck driven by Hunter Kirkwood. Cobb was...
KXII.com
Bethany man charged with drug trafficking
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Bryan County after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs, including fentanyl. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Charles Brownlee was in possession of at least one gram of fentanyl, as well as meth and marijuana.
KXII.com
Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff. Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since...
Man arrested for 29-year-old Oklahoma murder
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says recent developments in technology helped them finally make an arrest in the 1993 McCurtain County murder. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted OSBI Special Agents in the arrest of John Wesley Smith Sept. 30. OSBI says the investigation...
KXII.com
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday. Natalie Belcher said she was getting into her car on East Cherry Street in Sherman when another car turned the corner, hit her, and drove away. Belcher said her...
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
KXII.com
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
KXII.com
Police searching for missing Paris woman
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes. Officers said Taylor drives a white Kia Sorrento with Texas Tag CYJ8565. Police said Taylor lives...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Harris Goodwyn was killed after he ran his bike off Indian Highway and crashed near Albion. Troopers said Goodwyn was pronounced dead...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 30, 2022
EWING, OCTAVIOUS JAMAL – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750. SCALES, RODERICK DEWAYNE – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G.
OSBI: Arrest made in 1993 McCurtain County cold case
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an arrest has been made in a cold case almost three decades after a man's skeleton was found in rural McCurtain County.
KXII.com
Paris man charged with delivery of controlled substance
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after officers said he was selling narcotics. Paris Police said 40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales turned himself in on a warrant for manufacture or deliver a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams. Police said after searching...
bryancountypatriot.com
Help Wanted: Maintenance Worker
Help Wanted: Maintenance Worker for Bryan, Carter and Love Counties. Responsible for the overall cleaning, sanitizing, maintenance and upkeep of all Big Five buildings and adjacent grounds, including playgrounds, and related equipment, with a goal of assuring conditions exist for optimal operations and compliance with state and local codes and safety and sanitary tules and regulations.
KXII.com
Man arrested after shots fired from truck
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it began as a fight at a casino between 20-year-old Mason Aaron Blevins and another man.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 3, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Blackwell,Raven Kittyanne – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/LANGUAGE. Garza,Gerardo Rafael – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Hamilton,Larry Vernon – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. McCool,Jacky Daniel – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G. Perkins,Jessie Wyman – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT\. Preston,Cam Aaron...
easttexasradio.com
Dogs Seized During Clarksville Warrant Execution
Clarksville Police executing a search warrant targeting a man wanted for probation violation seized ten dogs from the residence. Red River County Deputies and Mt Pleasant PD Animal Control Officers assisted in the operation. It’s unclear if the person authorities were seeking was located.
KXII.com
Paris man charged after leading police on chase
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town. Paris Police said they were responding to shots fired in the 1000 block of NE 34th St Sunday, when they observed a car speeding away, coming from the area of the call.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 30)
We have a follow-up to Roderick Dewayne Scales’ arrest on Thursday, Sep 29, when officers attempted to serve his warrant. As officers searched the residence in the 1300-block of NE 20th St., they located and seized approximately five ounces of crack cocaine, five ounces of fentanyl, 12 pounds of synthetix Cannabinoids, 26 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, seven handguns, and two assault rifles. The investigation continues.
