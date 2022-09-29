ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meri Brown
4d ago

Newson needs to keep "Acting Out with Liberal Stupidity".He's building a Bonfire of Needless Politics to be Attacked on when he runs for President in 2024.Good Luck with that. 49 states think you are a Nut!

Griff
4d ago

Newsom destroyed California; he’s not only a moron but Pelosi’s nephew.🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Fox News

California Gov. Newsom signs bill allowing illegal immigrants to obtain a state ID

California residents can now acquire a state ID regardless of immigration status under a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. "We’re a state of refuge – a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants," Newsom said after signing the legislation. "That’s why I’m proud to announce the signing of today’s bills to further support our immigrant community, which makes our state stronger every single day."
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
Person
Gavin Newsom
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
