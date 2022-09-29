HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A longtime volunteer firefighter has died while battling a wildfire in drought-stricken west-central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. Officials say 59-year-old Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. Moody was the assistant fire chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department. The fire grew to about 15,000 acres by Sunday night, and an official said none of the fire had been contained by midday Monday. Officials with the Nebraska State 4-H Camp confirmed that most of the camp’s buildings were destroyed. Officials also evacuated the tiny nearby village of Halsey, which is home to about 65 people.

HALSEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO