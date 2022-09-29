Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature taking less than a minute to reject Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.
kion546.com
Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Tuesday, at least 102 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida — 55...
kion546.com
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A longtime volunteer firefighter has died while battling a wildfire in drought-stricken west-central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. Officials say 59-year-old Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. Moody was the assistant fire chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department. The fire grew to about 15,000 acres by Sunday night, and an official said none of the fire had been contained by midday Monday. Officials with the Nebraska State 4-H Camp confirmed that most of the camp’s buildings were destroyed. Officials also evacuated the tiny nearby village of Halsey, which is home to about 65 people.
kion546.com
Homeless ‘good Samaritan’ gets probation in gas money scam
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a New Jersey couple on a bogus feel-good story that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr. earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was also ordered Monday to pay $25,000 in restitution. Prosecutors said Bobbitt aided Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in a 2017 tale about the homeless veteran giving his last $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas. D’Amico was sentenced to five years in state prison and McClure to a year on federal charges. Both have been ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe.
Comments / 0