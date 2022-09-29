ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Tim Cook says there are 4 traits he looks for in Apple employees: ‘It’s been a very good formula for us’

Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
AFP

Musk offers to close Twitter buyout at original price: report

Elon Musk has offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, reports said Tuesday, prompting a surge in the share price of the social network that triggered a suspension of trading. US media said the world's richest man had sent a letter to Twitter vowing to honor the original buyout price of $54.20 a share -– a U-turn on his effort to terminate the deal that saw Twitter take Musk to court in a case due to be heard later this month.
CNBC

GM adds former Lyft and Tesla executive Jon McNeill as board member

DETROIT – General Motors on Tuesday said it is adding Jon McNeill, a former executive of Lyft and Tesla, to its board of directors. McNeill, 55, is currently CEO of DVx Ventures, a venture capital firm he co-founded in 2020 that's focused on investing and growing startup businesses. Before then, he served as chief operating officer at Lyft and president of global sales, delivery and service at Tesla.
CNBC

India's top 25 most attractive start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn

There's no denying that India's startup space is growing. Indian startups have reportedly raised over $1 billion in August this year alone. That's despite capital constraints in a slowing global economy, where the days of easy money for start-ups are gone and investors are demanding more results. Still, LinkedIn's "Top...
CNBC

Micron to spend up to $100 billion to build a computer chip factory in New York

Micron will spend up to $100 billion over at least the next two decades building a new computer chip factory in upstate New York, the state said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a federal law that allocates $52 billion to encourage more domestic semiconductor production.
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle

With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
