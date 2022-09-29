Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery.
Daily Beast
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises to More Than 100
The growing death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 104 on Monday, days after the storm ravaged Florida from coast to coast. The tragic toll shot up after officials in Lee County, where Ian made landfall, and Charlotte County provided updated figures on Monday. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported a confirmed 54 deaths in the county, which includes hard-hit Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach. Officials in Charlotte County raised their death toll from 12 to 24 on Monday. Elsewhere in Florida, there were eight deaths in Collier County, five in Volusia County, three in Sarasota County, and two in Manatee County. Polk, Lake, Hendry and Hillsborough counties all recorded a single death each, officials said. And in North Carolina, Ian killed four people over the weekend after it made landfall there as a Category 1 storm, officials said.
Daily Beast
Hurricane Ian Aid Workers Beef With DeSantis Over Photo Op
Representatives for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have vigorously denied claims that the he made relief workers pause their rescue operations for several hours on Sunday afternoon so he could have a photo op in Arcadia, despite TV interviews with those present saying otherwise. The infuriated workers told ABC Action News that they’d been leading relief mission for days since Hurricane Ian made landfall last week but a state trooper made them stop because DeSantis was en route. The trooper allegedly told the workers that his “hands were tied.” The incident has since spurned a dispute between DeSantis and Florida Democrats over what really happened. Karla Hernández, the running mate for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, accused DeSantis of calling good Samaritans liars. Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis’ campaign, called the whole story “disinformation,” pointing to a statement from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office that said operations “stayed rolling the entire time.”
Hurricane Ian death toll rises as Biden prepares to tour worst-hit areas
Unofficial figures more than 100 killed by storm that swept across Florida and made second deadly landfall in South Carolina
Comments / 0