Putin Has 'Nothing Left to Maneuver' in Ukraine as Russia Flees Lyman: Gen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is running out of options in his prolonged invasion of Ukraine, according to retired U.S. Army General Mark Hertling. Hertling, who served as Commanding General for the U.S. Army Europe from 2011 to 2012, appeared on CNN on Saturday to discuss the latest happenings in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite recent shows of strength and Putin's attempt to declare annexation of four territories, the Russian army recently faced a major new setback as Ukrainian forces recaptured Lyman, a city in the breakaway Donetsk region, on Saturday.
Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned

CNN — Soon after former President Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, he instructed one of his lawyers to tell the agency that all of the materials the Archives had requested had been returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
Russia's Demoralized New 3rd Army Corps Given Obsolete Weapons: Ukraine

Ukraine's armed forces recently claimed that troops in a Russian military unit formed to support Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion are frequently drunk and are forced to rely on out-of-date equipment. Russia's 3rd Army was established in June and it consists mostly of volunteer units of soldiers who were offered...
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell soon after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
Russian Troops Driven Back by Ukraine Counter Among Most Elite Forces: ISW

Russia's most accomplished forces are becoming "increasingly degraded" in the face of gains by Ukrainian troops, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The U.S. think tank said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had made substantial gains around Lyman and in northern Kherson Oblast over the previous 24 hours, where Russian groupings had been among Vladimir Putin's best conventional fighting forces.
