Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Putin Has 'Nothing Left to Maneuver' in Ukraine as Russia Flees Lyman: Gen.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is running out of options in his prolonged invasion of Ukraine, according to retired U.S. Army General Mark Hertling. Hertling, who served as Commanding General for the U.S. Army Europe from 2011 to 2012, appeared on CNN on Saturday to discuss the latest happenings in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite recent shows of strength and Putin's attempt to declare annexation of four territories, the Russian army recently faced a major new setback as Ukrainian forces recaptured Lyman, a city in the breakaway Donetsk region, on Saturday.
Russia Loses 23 Tanks, 26 Armored Vehicles and 6 Drones in Single Day: Kyiv
Russia lost dozens of tanks, armored vehicles, and drones in just one day of fighting, according to Ukrainian officials. In a Sunday, October 2 post Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said 23 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, eight artillery units, and six drones had been destroyed in the past 24 hours.
Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned
CNN — Soon after former President Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, he instructed one of his lawyers to tell the agency that all of the materials the Archives had requested had been returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Supreme Court allows defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to proceed
Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can move forward after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider Lindell's attempt to block the case.
More migrants sent by Texas governor arrive at vice president's house in Washington
A bus carrying 46 migrants from Texas arrived Monday at the US Naval Observatory -- home to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence -- as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign to provide what he's described as relief to overwhelmed border communities, an aid group official said.
Iran regime committing an act of political suicide, says exiled academic
Professor Fatemeh Shams tells Christiane Amanpour she believes the protests in Iran could be a turning point for the country.
Republicans hold a near-historic lead on a key midterm indicator
Sometimes you see a polling result that jumps out from the page. That was the case when I saw a recently released Gallup poll on who Americans think can better handle the issue that is most important to them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social media video shows Russian army in disarray
CNN’s Melissa Bell reports on widely-circulated social media videos of recruits talking about their poor training and equipment on the front lines. CNN has not been able to independently verify the videos.
Putin has his back to the wall with the clock ticking ever louder
Time is running out for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he knows it.
Russia's Demoralized New 3rd Army Corps Given Obsolete Weapons: Ukraine
Ukraine's armed forces recently claimed that troops in a Russian military unit formed to support Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion are frequently drunk and are forced to rely on out-of-date equipment. Russia's 3rd Army was established in June and it consists mostly of volunteer units of soldiers who were offered...
How Republican states will get billions of dollars from the climate bill their party voted 'no' on
Republicans in Congress opposed Democrats’ nearly $370 billion climate bill, but experts say the states those Republicans represent will soon see a financial windfall in the form of billions of dollars to decarbonize the country. CNN’s Gabe Cohen reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A barrier of fear has been broken in Iran. The regime may be at a point of no return
Iran's latest protests transcend Iran's many social and ethnic divisions, breaking a decades-old barrier of fear and posing an unprecedented threat to the regime.
'It was a warzone.' Iranian security forces beat, shot and detained students of elite Tehran university, witnesses say, as crackdown escalates
When Farid's friend called crying for help on Sunday, he jumped on his bike and quickly rode to Tehran's Sharif University.
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of the city. A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell soon after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
Russian Troops Driven Back by Ukraine Counter Among Most Elite Forces: ISW
Russia's most accomplished forces are becoming "increasingly degraded" in the face of gains by Ukrainian troops, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The U.S. think tank said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had made substantial gains around Lyman and in northern Kherson Oblast over the previous 24 hours, where Russian groupings had been among Vladimir Putin's best conventional fighting forces.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time in five years. Here's what you need to know
North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over Japan on Tuesday for the first time in five years, a highly provocative and reckless act that marks a significant escalation in its weapons testing program.
Former President Trump asks the Supreme Court to intervene
Former President Trump asks the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute over classified materials seized at his Mar-a-Lago home, CNN’s Evan Perez reports.
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
CNN — With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has...
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen calls general election
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a general election, to be held on 1 November. Recent opinion polls suggest that the outcome of the vote is too close to call. “We want a broad government with parties on both sides of the political centre line,” the prime minister...
CNN
1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1