Russell, PA

Oct. 3, 2022 Soccer: ECC, Bradford, Fairview Girls Get Big Wins; Brockway, KC Boys Triumph

CLARION, Pa. – Hat tricks from Seanna VanAlstine and Rylie Belsole helped Elk County Catholic win a 9-4 shootout at Clarion. All three of VanAlstine’s goals came after halftime to help the Lady Crusaders expand on a 4-1 lead at the break while Belsole got the scoring started for ECC in the second minute before adding a goal with about 7:30 to play in the first half and then another late in the second half.
Watch Live: ECC at Clarion Girls Soccer

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action. The game can be viewed above or below or on any of our social media channels.
Port’s Stauffer Nets 50th Career Goal in Victory

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – With her third goal in Saturday’s 7-0 win over Curwensville, Port Allegany’s’ Evin Stauffer reached the 50-goal milestone for her career. Stauffer also had an assist in the win. Abby Lutz and Olivia Schott had two goals each for the Lady Gators, with...
Brookville’s Zimmerman Named Week Six 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille

WARREN, Pa. – Jackson Zimmerman became a workhorse like none scene most likely in Brookville history, and the result was an upset win for the Raiders over St. Marys Friday night, 22-19. Zimmerman carried the ball for what might be a Brookville record 37 times while gaining 235 yards and scoring two touchdowns in the victory and is the Week 6 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds

COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
Oct. 1 D10 Football: Reynolds Rolls, Grove City Holds off Greenville

HERMITAGE, Pa. – A week after breaking the Mercer County single-game rushing record, Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner scored three touchdowns on the ground as the Raiders improved to 5-1 with a 50-6 win over Kennedy Catholic. Haydin McLaughlin and Brayden McCloskey also had big games. McCloskey threw a 41-yard...
