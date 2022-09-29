Read full article on original website
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DuBois/Warren Volleyball; Clarion/ECC Girls Soccer Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Warren at DuBois girls’ volleyball game and the Elk County Catholic at Clarion girls’ soccer game Monday, Oct. 3. Andy Close will have the call of the volleyball match, which will start between 7 and 7:30...
College POW Roundup: West Middlesex Grad Parrish Nabs PAC Honors for Grove City
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – West Middlesex alum and Grove City College standout Clayton Parrish was named Presidents’ Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Case Western. Parrish ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in Grove City’s 14-13 win over Case...
Oct. 3, 2022 Soccer: ECC, Bradford, Fairview Girls Get Big Wins; Brockway, KC Boys Triumph
CLARION, Pa. – Hat tricks from Seanna VanAlstine and Rylie Belsole helped Elk County Catholic win a 9-4 shootout at Clarion. All three of VanAlstine’s goals came after halftime to help the Lady Crusaders expand on a 4-1 lead at the break while Belsole got the scoring started for ECC in the second minute before adding a goal with about 7:30 to play in the first half and then another late in the second half.
Watch Live: ECC at Clarion Girls Soccer
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Elk County Catholic takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School. Chris Rossetti has the call of the action. The game can be viewed above or below or on any of our social media channels.
Oct. 3, 2022 VB Recaps: Exley Has Big Night for Keystone; Cathedral Prep tops NW; DuBois Hands Warren 1st Loss
KNOX, Pa. – On a night when Leah Exley was honored for surpassing 500 career kills last week, the Keystone senior led the Lady Panthers to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 26-24) win over visiting North Clarion. Exley recorded 12 kills and 18 digs in the win with Reagan Mays...
Clarion’s Kerle wins D9 2A Girls’ Golf Title; Moniteau, Bradford Win Team Titles at Coudy Country Club Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
COUDERSPORT, Pa. – Clarion’s McKayla Kerle rolled to the District 9 Class 2A girls’ golf individual title at Coudersport Country Club Monday, while Moniteau (2A) and Bradford (3A) won team titles. Team Scores • Individual Scores. Kerle shot an 83 putting her 12 shots ahead of...
Port’s Stauffer Nets 50th Career Goal in Victory
CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – With her third goal in Saturday’s 7-0 win over Curwensville, Port Allegany’s’ Evin Stauffer reached the 50-goal milestone for her career. Stauffer also had an assist in the win. Abby Lutz and Olivia Schott had two goals each for the Lady Gators, with...
Farrell’s Smith Named Week 6 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – When you break a school record, chances are your team had a pretty good week. That’s exactly what Farrell quarterback Kabron Smith did, completing 16-of-19 passes for a school-record 400 yards and 400 yards in a 42-13 win over Wilmington. Smith broke the old mark set by Isaac Clarke in 2017 of 365.
Brookville’s Zimmerman Named Week Six 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Jackson Zimmerman became a workhorse like none scene most likely in Brookville history, and the result was an upset win for the Raiders over St. Marys Friday night, 22-19. Zimmerman carried the ball for what might be a Brookville record 37 times while gaining 235 yards and scoring two touchdowns in the victory and is the Week 6 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
IUP Enters DII Top 25 Rankings; Penn State Moves Into Top 10, Carnegie Mellon Holds Steady in Respective Polls
WACO, Texas – After its big win over Slippery Rock on Saturday, IUP made a leap into the AFCA Division II Top 25. The Crimson Hawks went from unranked to No. 18 with their 20-12 win over SRU, which fell from No. 8 to No. 20 with the loss. IUP travels to Cal on Saturday, while Slippery Rock hosts Mercyhurst.
Oct. 1 D10 Football: Reynolds Rolls, Grove City Holds off Greenville
HERMITAGE, Pa. – A week after breaking the Mercer County single-game rushing record, Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner scored three touchdowns on the ground as the Raiders improved to 5-1 with a 50-6 win over Kennedy Catholic. Haydin McLaughlin and Brayden McCloskey also had big games. McCloskey threw a 41-yard...
