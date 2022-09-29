THE LIGHTS WENT OUT IN DALLAS Mike Morgan and The Crawl. M.C. Records. Texas blues guitarist Mike Morgan ends his 15-year hiatus from recording with this strong and saucy disc that includes guest performances from fellow Texans Anson Funderburgh and Shawn Pittman. Ten of the 13 songs are original compositions, including a sweet tribute to a swamp blues harmonica-guitarist icon, the late Lazy Lester, whom I had the pleasure of spending a little time in New Orleans with myself years ago. I found Morgan’s song in his memory a welcomed addition to this album.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 MINUTES AGO