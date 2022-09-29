WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, and Uber Freight US, one of North America’s largest managers of freight reimagining the way goods move, today announced a partnership to provide an innovative shipping option for retailers and suppliers of fresh produce. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006022/en/ Procurant and Uber Freight are set to transform produce shipping with a new partnership that enables sourcing and booking shipping with competitive rates directly within the Procurant order management platform. “This partnership is a game-changer for grocery retailers and their produce suppliers, and it will bring much-needed relief to an industry struggling with rising transportation costs and truck availability,” said Procurant CEO Eric Peters. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AGRICULTURE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO