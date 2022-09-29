Read full article on original website
Related
Ford reports strong demand for new vehicles in September
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Tuesday reported strong demand for new vehicles in the United States in September amid inflation worries but supply issues weighed on sales.
Procurant and Uber Freight Transform Produce Shipping
WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, and Uber Freight US, one of North America’s largest managers of freight reimagining the way goods move, today announced a partnership to provide an innovative shipping option for retailers and suppliers of fresh produce. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004006022/en/ Procurant and Uber Freight are set to transform produce shipping with a new partnership that enables sourcing and booking shipping with competitive rates directly within the Procurant order management platform. “This partnership is a game-changer for grocery retailers and their produce suppliers, and it will bring much-needed relief to an industry struggling with rising transportation costs and truck availability,” said Procurant CEO Eric Peters. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The key 10-year Treasury yield is tumbling as softer economic data injects 'hopium' into markets over a Fed policy pivot
A slide in monthly US jobs openings and a smaller-than-expected rate hike in Australia helped revive hope among investors for a Fed pivot.
Portugal is launching a ‘digital nomad’ visa specifically for remote workers
Many Americans are moving to Portugal for its beaches and cost of living. A new digital nomad visa will make it easier to work from the beach.
Comments / 0