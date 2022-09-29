ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

City of Orlando anticipates lifting water usage advisory Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando anticipates lifting its water usage advisory Tuesday, Mayor Buddy Dyer said Monday afternoon at a press conference. The city issued the advisory Sunday, after unprecedented levels of flooding from Hurricane Ian compromised Orlando’s sanitary sewer system. In the early hours of...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando rabbi helps rescue family of 4 after Hurricane Ian

An Orlando rabbi is being hailed as a hero after he helped rescue an Osceola County family of four from their flooded home. On Sept. 29, Rabbi Yosef Konikov says he received a call from a family of four stranded in their home. They told him that flooding from Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages

Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
mynews13.com

Areas of Osceola County under voluntary evacuations as flood waters continue to rise

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Areas in Osceola County are under voluntary evacuation orders as water continues to drain into low-lying neighborhoods. The major areas include Edgewater, Whisler Court, Turtle Creek, Oaktree Point, Chisholm Ridge, Hidden Oaks, Rummel-Rookery, Lake Runny Mead mobile home park, Ashton Place, Oaktree Point, Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

St. Cloud resident says speeding a problem on Bass Highway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One St. Cloud resident is working to get drivers to slow down on Bass Highway in Osceola County. Peter Schneider says drivers speed on Bass Highway. Osceola County determined speed bumps weren’t needed after conducting a study. Schneider says the analysis is flawed because...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Allen
mynews13.com

Orange County students return to school after Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County students return to school on Tuesday following closures after Hurricane Ian. All schools — with exception of Riverdale Elementary — are open. What You Need To Know. Students will be returning to school and activities. But Riverdale Elementary School will not...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Universal Orlando adds new dates to Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has added two dates to the Halloween Horror Nights schedule following the cancellation of event nights due to Hurricane Ian. Two event nights were canceled because of Hurricane Ian. The additional dates are Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 24, the resort announced Monday. Both...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange County Fire Rescue#2022 Fire#Ocfire Rescue
mynews13.com

Winter Park infant-care teacher's love for babies comes easy

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Wandy Melendez, an infant-room teacher at Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care in Winter Park, can’t help but smile at her job. She was nominated for the care and love she has for the babies, as she makes sure the little ones meet their developmental milestones.
WINTER PARK, FL
mynews13.com

Deputy, 21, shot, killed while serving a warrant in Polk City

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old Polk County Sheriff's deputy has died after an early-morning shooting Tuesday. According to Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, the shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. in the Foxtown South area of Polk City. The shooting happened as four deputies were serving a warrant at a...
POLK CITY, FL
mynews13.com

IAAPA to spotlight EPCOT with Legends Panel

ORLANDO, Fla. — EPCOT, the Disney World that just celebrated its 40th anniversary, will be the focus of the Legends Panel at this year’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo. What You Need To Know. IAAPA Expo runs Nov. 14-18 at the Orange County Convention...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy