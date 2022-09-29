Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
East Orange County residents deal with aftermath of unexpected flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — For many in Central Florida, their lives changed overnight due to Hurricane Ian. Where floodwaters have receded, some are now facing the damage left behind. What You Need To Know. Despite not being in a flood zone, Hurricane Ian caused unexpected floods in East Orange...
mynews13.com
City of Orlando anticipates lifting water usage advisory Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando anticipates lifting its water usage advisory Tuesday, Mayor Buddy Dyer said Monday afternoon at a press conference. The city issued the advisory Sunday, after unprecedented levels of flooding from Hurricane Ian compromised Orlando’s sanitary sewer system. In the early hours of...
mynews13.com
Orlando rabbi helps rescue family of 4 after Hurricane Ian
An Orlando rabbi is being hailed as a hero after he helped rescue an Osceola County family of four from their flooded home. On Sept. 29, Rabbi Yosef Konikov says he received a call from a family of four stranded in their home. They told him that flooding from Hurricane...
mynews13.com
After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages
Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Central Floridian gives food, clothes to people in Apopka in need
APOPKA, Fla. — Giving back to her community is in Tammy Perkins’ nature. Raised by a single mom to six kids, Perkins says it was difficult to make ends meet, but some help made it possible. What You Need To Know. Tammy Perkins runs a nonprofit to help...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
mynews13.com
Areas of Osceola County under voluntary evacuations as flood waters continue to rise
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Areas in Osceola County are under voluntary evacuation orders as water continues to drain into low-lying neighborhoods. The major areas include Edgewater, Whisler Court, Turtle Creek, Oaktree Point, Chisholm Ridge, Hidden Oaks, Rummel-Rookery, Lake Runny Mead mobile home park, Ashton Place, Oaktree Point, Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines.
mynews13.com
St. Cloud resident says speeding a problem on Bass Highway
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One St. Cloud resident is working to get drivers to slow down on Bass Highway in Osceola County. Peter Schneider says drivers speed on Bass Highway. Osceola County determined speed bumps weren’t needed after conducting a study. Schneider says the analysis is flawed because...
RELATED PEOPLE
mynews13.com
Orange County students return to school after Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County students return to school on Tuesday following closures after Hurricane Ian. All schools — with exception of Riverdale Elementary — are open. What You Need To Know. Students will be returning to school and activities. But Riverdale Elementary School will not...
mynews13.com
Universal Orlando adds new dates to Halloween Horror Nights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has added two dates to the Halloween Horror Nights schedule following the cancellation of event nights due to Hurricane Ian. Two event nights were canceled because of Hurricane Ian. The additional dates are Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 24, the resort announced Monday. Both...
mynews13.com
Seminole County officials give update as Ian recovery efforts continue
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As flooding reaches historic levels due to Hurricane Ian, Seminole County officials say they have their hands full as they assist residents and homeowners in the path of the rising water. What You Need To Know. Seminole County officials say flooding is still a concern...
mynews13.com
City of Orlando issues water usage advisory after sewer damage from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando issued an immediate water usage advisory due to sanitary sewer damage from Hurricane Ian on Sunday. This is not a boil water notice, according to the city, but it is an advisory to limit unnecessary water usage. Wastewater staff are in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
Winter Park infant-care teacher's love for babies comes easy
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Wandy Melendez, an infant-room teacher at Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care in Winter Park, can’t help but smile at her job. She was nominated for the care and love she has for the babies, as she makes sure the little ones meet their developmental milestones.
mynews13.com
Deputy, 21, shot, killed while serving a warrant in Polk City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old Polk County Sheriff's deputy has died after an early-morning shooting Tuesday. According to Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, the shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. in the Foxtown South area of Polk City. The shooting happened as four deputies were serving a warrant at a...
mynews13.com
IAAPA to spotlight EPCOT with Legends Panel
ORLANDO, Fla. — EPCOT, the Disney World that just celebrated its 40th anniversary, will be the focus of the Legends Panel at this year’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo. What You Need To Know. IAAPA Expo runs Nov. 14-18 at the Orange County Convention...
Comments / 0