KSLA
Texarkana, Ark. gets new police chief
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has a new police chief. Michael Kramm will start as chief on Oct. 24. Kramm was selected after a nationwide search, with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement, and city department heads. “The number of qualified applicants tells me...
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
KTBS
The Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson
JEFFERSON, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has the week off, so Patrick Dennis is picking up Rick…
txktoday.com
New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman
Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
ktoy1047.com
House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home
The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
Woman convicted of killing a woman to take her unborn baby
A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby.
magnoliareporter.com
Ten houses change hands in Columbia County during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 9 - 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes 10 residential sales, one land sale, and one commercial sale.
KSLA
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child, Braxlyn, out of her body. On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the...
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
KSLA
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two separate shootings, including a homicide, were reported within 20 minutes in Shreveport Monday night (Oct. 3). A male was shot to death in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the city’s Werner Park neighborhood, a police spokesman said. Some type of...
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out Tuesday
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out next Tuesday evening. TTPD said that they can’t wait for National Night Out. Here is the list of the block parties in Texarkana, Texas that have signed up so far:. * Williamsburg/Colonial – Williamsburg Circle cul de sac....
magnoliareporter.com
Hempstead County prisoner dies from apparent hanging
A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
magnoliareporter.com
TXKToday.com : State and defense rest in fetal abduction case
Prosecutors and the defense rested on Thursday evening in the guilt or innocence phase of Taylor Rene Parker’s capital murder trial. The jury of six men and six women was instructed by Bowie County, TX, 202nd District Judge John Tidwell to return to court on Monday to hear closing arguments from both sides. The defense called no witnesses during this phase of the trial.
easttexasradio.com
Bowie Woman Convicted Of Capital Murder
After deliberating less than an hour, a Bowie County jury convicted Taylor Parker of Capital Murder and Kidnapping. They charged her with killing 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and cutting her unborn child from her womb. The baby was later pronounced dead. Parker now faces a possible death penalty or life in prison without parole. The sentencing phase of the trial begins Wednesday week, October 12.
magnoliareporter.com
Docket out for Thursday's Columbia County Criminal Division
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear...
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire at 209 East 14th in Hope
The Hope Fire Department answered a call to a grass fire at 209 East 14th Monday about 10:30am. Upon arrival it was determined the fire was under control and the homeowner had be burning some yard waste. He was informed the county is under a burn ban and asked to refrain from burning. There was no damage.
KSLA
Parker’s boyfriend at time of alleged incident says relationship was emotional rollercoaster
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys both have rested their cases in the trial of the woman accused of killing a pregnant mother and removing her unborn baby from her womb. Taylor Parker’s boyfriend at the time of the alleged incident took the stand Thursday, Sept....
