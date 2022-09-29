ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KSLA

Texarkana, Ark. gets new police chief

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has a new police chief. Michael Kramm will start as chief on Oct. 24. Kramm was selected after a nationwide search, with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement, and city department heads. “The number of qualified applicants tells me...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman

Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home

The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
REDWATER, TX
KSLA

Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
IDABEL, OK
magnoliareporter.com

Ten houses change hands in Columbia County during past two weeks

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 9 - 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes 10 residential sales, one land sale, and one commercial sale.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child, Braxlyn, out of her body. On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Hempstead County prisoner dies from apparent hanging

A Hempstead County prisoner died Friday while in custody. A statement from the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that Coy Clayborn, 78, was found unresponsive in his cell, the victim of an apparent suicide by hanging. Officers removed a sheet from around his neck and began CPR and other...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

TXKToday.com : State and defense rest in fetal abduction case

Prosecutors and the defense rested on Thursday evening in the guilt or innocence phase of Taylor Rene Parker’s capital murder trial. The jury of six men and six women was instructed by Bowie County, TX, 202nd District Judge John Tidwell to return to court on Monday to hear closing arguments from both sides. The defense called no witnesses during this phase of the trial.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Bowie Woman Convicted Of Capital Murder

After deliberating less than an hour, a Bowie County jury convicted Taylor Parker of Capital Murder and Kidnapping. They charged her with killing 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and cutting her unborn child from her womb. The baby was later pronounced dead. Parker now faces a possible death penalty or life in prison without parole. The sentencing phase of the trial begins Wednesday week, October 12.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Docket out for Thursday's Columbia County Criminal Division

A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Grass Fire at 209 East 14th in Hope

The Hope Fire Department answered a call to a grass fire at 209 East 14th Monday about 10:30am. Upon arrival it was determined the fire was under control and the homeowner had be burning some yard waste. He was informed the county is under a burn ban and asked to refrain from burning. There was no damage.
HOPE, AR

