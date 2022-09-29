ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Event Beats Out Previous Season Ratings

NBC’s three-hour Law & Order crossover premiere was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data obtained by Variety. The special aired from 8-11 p.m. on September 22, and the special event marked the debut of Season 22 of Law & Order, Season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 3-9): ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 3-9.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Christian Kane
Person
Pierson Fodé
Person
Gina Bellman
Person
Alanna Masterson
Person
Doug Savant
Person
Dean Devlin
Person
Noah Wyle
tvinsider.com

‘Big Mouth’ Unveils Season 6 Guest Star Lineup & New Trailer (VIDEO)

Big Mouth is almost back for more pubescent hijinks in the show’s upcoming sixth season on Netflix, and ahead of the October 28 premiere, the streamer has unveiled a new trailer and announced an all-star cast of guest voices. Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Trevor St. John’s ‘Y&R’ Character Revealed: He’s Katherine Chancellor’s Son!

Trevor St. John made his The Young and the Restless debut last week but it wasn’t until Monday, October 3, that his character’s identity was revealed and it’s a doozy!. The One Life to Live veteran is playing Tucker McCall, the son of the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Previously, Tucker was on the canvas from 2010 to 2013 and was played by Stephen Nichols (Steve, Days of our Lives).
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘DWTS’: 6 Best Performances From Sultry Bond Night (RECAP)

The professionals kicked things off with a sexy group number to “Live and Let Die.” Beginning the night with the first competitive dance was Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas dancing a rumba to Billie Eilish‘s “No Time to Die.”. The TikTok star has been the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Television
tvinsider.com

Which ‘Yellowstone’ Character Is Your Montana Match? (QUIZ)

If you’re as obsessed with Yellowstone as we are, then chances are you can’t get enough of the complicated relationships (both in and outside of the Dutton family). The Paramount Network drama, entering its fifth season on November 13, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.
MONTANA STATE
tvinsider.com

Trauma on ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘Creek’ Flows to Hulu, ‘Leap’-ing Into the Ring, Saluting Good ‘Old’ Norm Abram

The Good Doctor opens its sixth season in the traumatic aftermath of Shaun and Lea’s wedding, with Dr. Lim and Nurse Villaneuva critically wounded. The award-winning Schitt’s Creek finds a new streaming home. Quantum Leap steps into the boxing ring. This Old House salutes its longtime master carpenter Norm Abram, retiring after 43 years, with a primetime retrospective.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

‘FBI’s Lost Episode, Harriet Tubman’s Legacy, A Love Story to ‘Cherish,’ CW Finales

FBI reschedules last season’s finale episode that was shelved out of sensitivity to the Uvalde school-shooting tragedy. PBS profiles runaway slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman. OWN begins a second season of its romantic anthology Cherish the Day. The CW bids adieu to two of its international imports. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett & Peter Krause Talk Teaming Up on Athena’s Personal Cold Case

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 3 “The Devil You Know.”]. The devil can wear a familiar face and trick you with lies, Athena (Angela Bassett) knows well from her police work. But in the latest 9-1-1, she had to contend with the possibility that someone very close to her killed the young girl who disappeared from her neighborhood 45 years ago after her body is found buried under an addition to her parents’ house.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Tom Jones’: Hannah Waddingham Stars in PBS Masterpiece’s Reimagining of Henry Fielding Novel

Tom Jones is gearing up for a new reimagining on PBS Masterpiece, but before the four-part miniseries arrives, fans are getting their first look with newly-released images. The adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, tells the story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love. Delighting readers since 1749, Tom Jones will continue to do just that in this television adaptation expected to arrive in 2023.
ENTERTAINMENT
tvinsider.com

‘Chesapeake Shores’: [Spoiler] Ends up in a Dangerous Situation (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 8 “I Get a Kick Out of You.”]. Until the final moments of the latest Chesapeake Shores, the biggest things in the episode seem to be David (Carlo Marks) trying to find his dad (Malcolm Stewart) a lawyer and Evan (Robert Buckley) getting a surprise family reunion. But that changes when Luke (Stephen Huszar) stops at a gas station, and now we’re left wondering if the series’ penultimate episode might be very tragic.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: ‘Dead’ Tired, ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ & a Changing CW

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy