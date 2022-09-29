Read full article on original website
‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Event Beats Out Previous Season Ratings
NBC’s three-hour Law & Order crossover premiere was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data obtained by Variety. The special aired from 8-11 p.m. on September 22, and the special event marked the debut of Season 22 of Law & Order, Season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.
‘The Walking Dead’ Steps on the Gas in Its Final Midseason Premiere (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 17, “Lockdown.”]. The series pilot, “Days Gone Bye,” featured a car chase, and in a poetic bit of rhyming, “Lockdown”—The Walking Dead’s final premiere—features a car chase, too.
What Brings ‘Homecoming’s Tennis Queen Back to ‘All American’ in Season Premieres
Six weeks have passed for the sporty bicoastal dramas as they kick off Season 5 of the football soap All American and Season 2 of the tennis- and baseball-focused spinoff Homecoming. In the first hour, Los Angeles–based college football star Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) throws a holiday party that brings...
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 3-9): ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 3-9.
‘Big Mouth’ Unveils Season 6 Guest Star Lineup & New Trailer (VIDEO)
Big Mouth is almost back for more pubescent hijinks in the show’s upcoming sixth season on Netflix, and ahead of the October 28 premiere, the streamer has unveiled a new trailer and announced an all-star cast of guest voices. Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth...
Trevor St. John’s ‘Y&R’ Character Revealed: He’s Katherine Chancellor’s Son!
Trevor St. John made his The Young and the Restless debut last week but it wasn’t until Monday, October 3, that his character’s identity was revealed and it’s a doozy!. The One Life to Live veteran is playing Tucker McCall, the son of the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Previously, Tucker was on the canvas from 2010 to 2013 and was played by Stephen Nichols (Steve, Days of our Lives).
Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on Tonight, Oct. 4, 2022? All the Details About Week 2
Does 'Bachelor in Paradise' return tonight? Find out all the details about the next episode and when you can watch it.
‘DWTS’: 6 Best Performances From Sultry Bond Night (RECAP)
The professionals kicked things off with a sexy group number to “Live and Let Die.” Beginning the night with the first competitive dance was Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas dancing a rumba to Billie Eilish‘s “No Time to Die.”. The TikTok star has been the...
Which ‘Yellowstone’ Character Is Your Montana Match? (QUIZ)
If you’re as obsessed with Yellowstone as we are, then chances are you can’t get enough of the complicated relationships (both in and outside of the Dutton family). The Paramount Network drama, entering its fifth season on November 13, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.
‘Sesame Street’ Announce Season 53 Guests Samuel L. Jackson, Zazie Beetz, Brett Goldstein & More (VIDEO)
Sesame Street‘s upcoming 53rd season has been announced, and so has its slew of guest stars, including Samuel L. Jackson, Zazie Beetz, and Ava Duvernay. Sal Perez, the executive producer of Sesame Street, says the upcoming season is devoted to helping children grow with a healthy self-identity and place of belonging.
Winter Is Coming! Prepare With These ‘House of the Dragon’ & ‘Game of Thrones’ Gifts
HBO‘s House of the Dragon is the gift that keeps on giving. Just when we thought Game of Thrones was over and there’d be no more dragons, promised princes, or winters to come, the A Song of Ice and Fire spin-off series (based on the fictional Fire & Blood history book) arrived this fall.
Trauma on ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘Creek’ Flows to Hulu, ‘Leap’-ing Into the Ring, Saluting Good ‘Old’ Norm Abram
The Good Doctor opens its sixth season in the traumatic aftermath of Shaun and Lea’s wedding, with Dr. Lim and Nurse Villaneuva critically wounded. The award-winning Schitt’s Creek finds a new streaming home. Quantum Leap steps into the boxing ring. This Old House salutes its longtime master carpenter Norm Abram, retiring after 43 years, with a primetime retrospective.
‘FBI’s Lost Episode, Harriet Tubman’s Legacy, A Love Story to ‘Cherish,’ CW Finales
FBI reschedules last season’s finale episode that was shelved out of sensitivity to the Uvalde school-shooting tragedy. PBS profiles runaway slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman. OWN begins a second season of its romantic anthology Cherish the Day. The CW bids adieu to two of its international imports. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:
Cornered: Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Is Now a ‘Stay-at-Home Guy’ (VIDEO)
It may be hard to get in-depth insight from the cast about what’s to come on The Walking Dead — spoilers are too risky! — but when the stars stopped by the TV Insider studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to prepare to say goodbye and tease the final season, we were able to get Norman Reedus (who plays Daryl Dixon) to open up about himself.
‘Moonlighting’ Creator Hints at Big News — Is It Heading to Streaming?
Glenn Gordon Caron, the mastermind behind Moonlighting, took to Twitter on Monday to hint that he had some big news to announce related to the ’80s hit TV dramedy coming this Wednesday. Caron writes, “Disney and I have put our heads together and come up with a plan.” Fans...
‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett & Peter Krause Talk Teaming Up on Athena’s Personal Cold Case
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 3 “The Devil You Know.”]. The devil can wear a familiar face and trick you with lies, Athena (Angela Bassett) knows well from her police work. But in the latest 9-1-1, she had to contend with the possibility that someone very close to her killed the young girl who disappeared from her neighborhood 45 years ago after her body is found buried under an addition to her parents’ house.
‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Teases Going Up Against the Commonwealth in 11C
There are only eight more episodes of The Walking Dead. And as the show works its way towards the November 20 series finale on AMC (somewhat ominously titled “Rest in Peace”), we can’t wait to see what twists and turns the zombie apocalypse show brings us in its final installment.
‘Tom Jones’: Hannah Waddingham Stars in PBS Masterpiece’s Reimagining of Henry Fielding Novel
Tom Jones is gearing up for a new reimagining on PBS Masterpiece, but before the four-part miniseries arrives, fans are getting their first look with newly-released images. The adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, tells the story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love. Delighting readers since 1749, Tom Jones will continue to do just that in this television adaptation expected to arrive in 2023.
‘Chesapeake Shores’: [Spoiler] Ends up in a Dangerous Situation (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 8 “I Get a Kick Out of You.”]. Until the final moments of the latest Chesapeake Shores, the biggest things in the episode seem to be David (Carlo Marks) trying to find his dad (Malcolm Stewart) a lawyer and Evan (Robert Buckley) getting a surprise family reunion. But that changes when Luke (Stephen Huszar) stops at a gas station, and now we’re left wondering if the series’ penultimate episode might be very tragic.
Ask Matt: ‘Dead’ Tired, ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ & a Changing CW
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
