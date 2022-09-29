ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, OH

James Richard McMillen

James Richard McMillen

James Richard McMillen, age 70, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Lexington Court Care Center. To plant a tree in memory of James McMillen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Haring Realty welcomes new agent Amanda S. Wilson

MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Amanda S. Wilson. Although born in Mansfield, Amanda graduated from North Ridgeville High School and went on to study Biology at Bowling Green State University.
MANSFIELD, OH
Charles A. Hensley

Charles A. Hensley

Charles Anderson Hensley, 83, of Crestline, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Charles was born in Harlan, Kentucky on March 11, 1939, to the late Lewis and Evelyn (Hensley) Hensley. He married Agnes (Nolen) Hensley on June 9, 1962, and she preceded him in death on January 21, 2020.
CRESTLINE, OH
Grace Ann Stiving

Grace Ann Stiving

Grace Ann Stiving, resident of Mansfield, age died Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Ashland. Born November 8, 1934 to Eugene and Martha (Sutter) Lightfoot in Shiloh, she had been a Mansfield resident for many years. A 1952 graduate of Shelby High School, She had worked as a secretary at Montgomery Wards Services Department for over 15 years. Grace enjoyed playing Bingo and gardening.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley flexes stout defense to thwart Gahanna Lincoln

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Columbus Bishop Hartley followed in snuffing Gahanna Lincoln's offense 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 27, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus St Francis DeSales in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Huber Heights Wayne earns narrow win over Piqua

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Huber Heights Wayne wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 5-4 over Piqua in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. In recent action on September 26, Piqua faced off against Springfield and Huber Heights Wayne took on...
PIQUA, OH
richlandsource.com

Cleveland VASJ nips Columbus Bishop Hartley in taut scare

Cleveland VASJ walked the high-wire before edging Columbus Bishop Hartley 21-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Columbus Bishop Hartley started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Cleveland VASJ at the end of the first quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Williams joins Buckeye legends with record-tying 5-TD performance vs. Rutgers

COLUMBUS -- Miyan Williams was not yet born when Keith Byars was scorching turf at Ohio State from 1982-85. Byars scored five touchdowns against Illinois in 1984. The 5-foot-9, 225-pound bowling ball's elders may barely remember Pete Johnson, the bruising fullback from 1973-76. Johnson scored five TDs against North Carolina in 1975.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ottoville blanks McComb in shutout performance

Ottoville's defense served a delicious donut while discarding McComb 3-0 during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, McComb and Ottoville faced off on October 2, 2021 at McComb High School. For a full recap, click here.
OTTOVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Delores Mae (Pritchard) Caris

Delores Mae (Pritchard) Caris, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Delores was born June 15, 1940, in Westerville, to Wilbur H. and Myrtle M. (Harvey) Pritchard. She attended Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church and loved her brothers and sisters in the Lord, in the churches that she attended. Delores loved the Lord with all her heart and she loved going to church. She loved her family and friends, and she loved being around people and animals. She enjoyed getting out and visiting with friends and family.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Tree of Life Christian rally stops Mansfield Christian

Tree of Life Christian overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 3-1 win against Mansfield Christian in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 1. Recently on September 24, Mansfield Christian squared off with Clear Fork in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Defensive dominance: Kalida stymies Ottoville

Kalida didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Ottoville's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on October 3. Last season, Ottoville and Kalida faced off on October 19, 2021 at Ottoville High School. For a full recap, click here.
KALIDA, OH
richlandsource.com

Ninth-ranked Ashland roughs up Northwood

ASHLAND — Ashland University moved into the Top 10 in last week’s Division II football coaches poll. On Saturday night the Eagles looked the part. Quarterback Austin Brenner threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and the defense limited Northwood to 230 total yards in ninth-ranked Ashland’s 56-17 win at Jack Miller Stadium.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Local firefighter dies in motorcycle accident

ASHLAND — Local volunteer firefighter and EMS captain Ethan Stadler, 23, died Sunday after being thrown from a motorcycle in Ashland County. Stadler, who lived in Polk, was westbound on County Road 1302 at 12:44 p.m. on Sunday when he veered off the roadway and hit a traffic sign before being ejected from his motorcycle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Oct. 29 National Prescription Take Back event has 4 Richland County locations

MANSFIELD -- On Saturday, Oct. 29, the METRICH Enforcement Unit will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and local law enforcement to present another Prescription Take Back event for the community. This event is sponsored by the Mansfield Division of Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Bellville Police Department,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: 2022 American Heritage Days

Mansfield's South Park hosted the 6th annual American Heritage Days Oct. 1 and 2. The festival included reenactments and demonstrations of 18th and 19th century American life. Participants dressed in time period attire and some vendors sold goat milk soap, old-fashioned children's toys and time period clothing.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

W. 6th St. closed in Mansfield through Oct. 7

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. West Sixth Street from Penn Avenue to Spayer Lane.
MANSFIELD, OH

