Grove City College is a rare “Hidden Gem” and one of the best schools in the country, according to College Raptor. Grove City College made the online college search website’s annual listing of the nation’s top schools, one from each state and the District of Columbia, that rate high on a combination of factors, including retention and graduation rates, student to faculty ratio, selectivity, and student quality.

GROVE CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO