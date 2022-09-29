ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Triple digits return for the start of the workweek

Cumulus clouds could be spotted surrounding the Coachella Valley this afternoon, but predominately clear skies will be with us through the evening and night. Temperatures will be slow to cool, dropping into the upper 80s around 9:00 p.m. A ridge of high pressure will become the focus of our weather...
PALM DESERT, CA
Fundora family, Sebastian and Gabriela, to showcase skill in respective fights Saturday in Southern California

Coachella born and raised fighters Sebastian and Gabriela Fundora have respective fights Saturday, October 8th at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Sebastian, 24-years-old and nicknamed the "Towering Inferno" will bring his undefeated record (19-0, 13 KO's) to the ring to defend his interim WBC title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo. The main event fight will be live on SHOWTIME, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
CARSON, CA

