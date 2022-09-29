Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Triple digits return for the start of the workweek
Cumulus clouds could be spotted surrounding the Coachella Valley this afternoon, but predominately clear skies will be with us through the evening and night. Temperatures will be slow to cool, dropping into the upper 80s around 9:00 p.m. A ridge of high pressure will become the focus of our weather...
KESQ
Fundora family, Sebastian and Gabriela, to showcase skill in respective fights Saturday in Southern California
Coachella born and raised fighters Sebastian and Gabriela Fundora have respective fights Saturday, October 8th at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Sebastian, 24-years-old and nicknamed the "Towering Inferno" will bring his undefeated record (19-0, 13 KO's) to the ring to defend his interim WBC title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo. The main event fight will be live on SHOWTIME, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
KESQ
La Quinta’s Diego Amaya earns most votes, wins play of the week for game-winning TD against Palm Desert
Diego Amaya's dream week continues. Prior to Friday night's Flag Game, Amaya, a senior, had never caught a pass in his varsity career. That changed Friday late in the 4th quarter as Amaya scored a 55-yard touchdown that ultimately helped La Quinta take down their biggest rival in Palm Desert.
Comments / 0