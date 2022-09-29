ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden Chat

Monday night Orioles game thread: vs. Blue Jays, 7:05

The Most Valuable Oriole will bat second and catch Dean Kremer tonight. Kremer may not have received a vote in the MVO poll, but his emergence bolstered Baltimore’s rotation this season. Kremer will take an 8-6 record and a 3.17 ERA into his final start of the season. Terrin...
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Orioles fall 5-1 in rain-shortened game against Jays

The Orioles have provided fans plenty of joy this season. Unfortunately for the brave souls in attendance at a cold and wet Camden Yards, Baltimore had little to offer tonight. The Blue Jays performed like a team that had more to play for and bested the O’s 5-1 in a game that never made it to the ninth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Down to the final two games

Good morning, Camden Chatters. We’re nearing the finish line now. Only two games remain in this delightful, unexpectedly competitive 2022 Orioles season. This is the first time in a long time that Orioles fans haven’t been eagerly awaiting an end to their season-long suffering. For once, it’s actually a bummer that the season is coming to a close, as the team has been an absolute joy to watch for the majority of the year. Although after last night’s forgettable slog at cold, wet Camden Yards — with at least one more day of rain ahead of us — it feels like it’s a good enough time to wrap things up. The O’s have already been eliminated from the playoffs but clinched a winning season. There’s nothing left to settle. Time for the Orioles to head home after a successful year and look ahead to what could be a special 2023 season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Adley Rutschman named Most Valuable Oriole for 2022 season

Anyone who watched the 2022 Orioles season knows there was no question who the best player was on the team. It’s Adley Rutschman, far and away. His arrival coincided with the team’s ascent up the standings. He did well with the eye test and he did well with modern metrics like WAR, in which he led the team. There was only one choice for Most Valuable Oriole, and that’s who it was. The team announced Rutschman as the winner on Monday morning. He will be honored for the accomplishment prior to tonight’s game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Orioles prospect season in review: Jean Pinto

The Orioles began the 2022 season with what many observers viewed as the best farm system in baseball. That’s still true at season’s end even now that Adley Rutschman no longer counts for the farm’s strength. For the rest of the month on Camden Chat, we’ll be looking at how things have gone for each prospect over the course of this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Monday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are officially winners

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! When all was said and done, it wasn’t a bad weekend in New York for the Orioles. Yes, they got eliminated from postseason contention while they were there, but that was really just a formality. But aside from that, they took two out of three...
