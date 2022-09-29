Good morning, Camden Chatters. We’re nearing the finish line now. Only two games remain in this delightful, unexpectedly competitive 2022 Orioles season. This is the first time in a long time that Orioles fans haven’t been eagerly awaiting an end to their season-long suffering. For once, it’s actually a bummer that the season is coming to a close, as the team has been an absolute joy to watch for the majority of the year. Although after last night’s forgettable slog at cold, wet Camden Yards — with at least one more day of rain ahead of us — it feels like it’s a good enough time to wrap things up. The O’s have already been eliminated from the playoffs but clinched a winning season. There’s nothing left to settle. Time for the Orioles to head home after a successful year and look ahead to what could be a special 2023 season.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO