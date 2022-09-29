Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
superhits1027.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. They say Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7:00 a.m. Monday, in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington County.
KETV.com
Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network
Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
WOWT
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Furever Animal Shelter has received a constant increase of stray animals in the past month. They picked up 16 last week and only four of those animals have been claimed. Martha Bang, the shelter’s president, tells us this is unusual and a bad sign. “If...
wnax.com
University of Nebraska Regents Approve UNMC Innovation Hub
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Sept. 30 approved the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s plan to build an innovation hub on its new Saddle Creek campus in Omaha. The project will bring UNMC’s UNeMed and UNeTech branches together to facilitate the growth of research and innovation...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
3 News Now
Latest update from 3 News Now | October 1| 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, October 1, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
doniphanherald.com
Douglas County attorney candidate's affair, promotion of woman led to his ouster from firm
The Democratic candidate attempting to unseat Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has saturated Omaha with a well-funded television, radio and yard sign campaign, saying he will have a three-prong standard for leading the state’s largest group of prosecutors. Equal justice. Integrity. Transparency. With little trial and no post-law school...
KETV.com
Person pulled from water in 'extremely critical condition' following lawn mower incident at Miller Park
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the water in 'extremely critical condition' Monday afternoon at Omaha's Miller Park, officials said. Omaha police said a male driving a lawn mower landed in the water. As rescue crews pulled him from the water, he needed CPR. Miller Park is...
KETV.com
'He was so loved': Family, friends remember man killed in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A single car crash leaves six people dead in Lincoln. It happened early Sunday morning near 56th and Randolph streets. Officers say the car slammed into a tree and five men all died at the scene. One woman was taken to the hospital, where she later...
klkntv.com
First aircraft lands on Offutt Air Force Base’s newly constructed runway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After final touches were added through the week, Offutt Air Force Base’s runway reopened Friday after 18 months of construction. The reopening ceremony welcomed the Air Force’s 55th Wing back to the base, and wing commander Col. Kristen Thompson landed the the first aircraft on the runway since construction began.
WOWT
Nebraska trooper arrest Chicagoans after finding cocaine, pills in stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Chicagoans were arrested by Nebraska troopers after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Jennilee Velez, 20, and Mia Williams, 20, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail according to the release. A Nebraska...
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Former Cornhusker and Nephew of Nebraska Coach Dies in Car Crash
Fans of football in the state of Iowa have always had a back-and-forth with the Nebraska Cornhusker fan base. This is a time when it's made apparent how incredibly minuscule football rivalries are and should be in the grand scheme of our short lives on earth. As shared by KETV...
klkntv.com
Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
