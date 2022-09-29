ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion

LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NENZEL, NE
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. They say Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7:00 a.m. Monday, in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington County.
BLAIR, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network

Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
NEBRASKA STATE
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
OMAHA, NE
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
LINCOLN, NE
University of Nebraska Regents Approve UNMC Innovation Hub

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Sept. 30 approved the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s plan to build an innovation hub on its new Saddle Creek campus in Omaha. The project will bring UNMC’s UNeMed and UNeTech branches together to facilitate the growth of research and innovation...
OMAHA, NE
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
Latest update from 3 News Now | October 1| 10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, October 1, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
First aircraft lands on Offutt Air Force Base’s newly constructed runway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After final touches were added through the week, Offutt Air Force Base’s runway reopened Friday after 18 months of construction. The reopening ceremony welcomed the Air Force’s 55th Wing back to the base, and wing commander Col. Kristen Thompson landed the the first aircraft on the runway since construction began.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska trooper arrest Chicagoans after finding cocaine, pills in stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Chicagoans were arrested by Nebraska troopers after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Jennilee Velez, 20, and Mia Williams, 20, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail according to the release. A Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
LINCOLN, NE

