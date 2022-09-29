Read full article on original website
‘OCTavern:’ Fall festival in historic Brighton tavern
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Another fall celebration is coming to Monroe County. The Landmark Society is hosting their second annual “OCTavern” event, Saturday, October 15 at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site (2370 East Avenue) in Brighton. This year, guests can take the good parts of fall, live music, coffee from Javas, a cozy historic atmosphere, all […]
Hilton Apple Fest kicks off this weekend for its 40th year
The Apple Fest will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First Responder’s Spotlight: Henrietta Fire District helps couple stay together in final years
Woman recognizes the Erie Station Fire Department for helping her ailing husband.
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Back together after 50 years
Spencerport High School Class of 1972 had fun in the sun at Pineway Ponds Park on Saturday, September 19, for their 50 year reunion.
Tracking fall foliage by trolley
A great way for families to enjoy the colors of an upstate autumn is from the windows of a vintage electric trolley car at the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush. Rides operate Sundays only, October 9, 16, and 30 and are included free with admission to the museum. The 20-minute rides depart at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No reservations are needed.
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
Police searching for missing person last seen in Wheatland
Bodine was wearing a blue hoodie with a red shirt underneath, jeans, and a hat.
RPD investigating murder during Chili Ave. bonfire
Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the victim shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chili Avenue. At around 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, they also received a call that a man had been shot on Chili Avenue. On scene, authorities […]
Football blows out Hobart in Liberty League opener
The No. 13 Ithaca College football team defeated Hobart College 31–7 Oct. 1 at Boswell Field at David J. Urick Stadium in Geneva, New York. The victory in the squad’s Liberty League opener improves the program’s record to 4–0 on the season. The Bombers’ offense had...
1 dead, another injured in separate Rochester shootings
There are no suspects in custody in either of the shootings at this time.
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
Moms are driving the Great Resignation and here's why
Early 2021 birthed a phenomenon called the Great Resignation, which saw 4.4 million Americans leave their jobs, according to the World Economic Forum. For mothers, juggling work and raising children has always been challenging. However, the pandemic brought the situation to new heights and presented a new set of complexities for moms.
This City in New York Was Just Named the Most Neighborly in the U.S.
If you're looking to relocate and are still not sure how to choose, the self-storage company Neighbor.com might be able to help. Forget about looking for stats on the number of bars and restaurants—look instead for the most neighborly in the US. To celebrate National Good Neighbor Day, Neighbor.com...
2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
Morning News Brief
The man police say fired shots around the area of 200 Ellicott street on Friday evening has been identified as 22 year old Tarrance Williams of Batavia. The incident began with a report of gunshots at about 6 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing a male walking nervously with what appeared to be a gun on his person. A man matching the description provided was spotted by Sgt. Dan Coffey walking on the Ellicott Trail a short distance from the incident location. When Coffey attempted to stop the individual for an interview, the man fled on foot and Coffey chased him from Evans Street to Court Street. Williams has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, a Class C felony, and criminal possession of a weapon 4th, a Class A misdemeanor. Williams recently entered a guilty plea in County Court to a charge of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd — a charge that indicates prosecutors believe he possessed enough of a controlled substance that he intended to sell it. He is awaiting sentencing on that conviction. There have been no reports of any injuries from the gunshots.
Rochester’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $208,000 a year: See full list
Rochester, N.Y. — The list of highest-paying jobs in the Rochester metro area is dominated by positions in the health care field. Eighteen of the top 25 jobs in the region are found in the field, including nine of the top 10, according to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
