Behind Viral Videos

Allure

See Three Editors Test Drive a Classic Brow Pencil, True + Luscious Brow Definer Pencil

You can’t beat a classic pencil for faking fuller brows and True + Luscious Brow Definer Pencil’s perfectly dry, perfectly pigmented formula is as believable as it is foolproof. It comes in a range of shades that work magic on most brows. Above, from left: Allure’s Talia Gutierrez is wearing the pencil in Brunette; Kassidy Silva has it on in Taupe; and Paige Stables is in Blonde. “When filling in my brows, I prefer a natural look, which is why I gravitate towards this Brow Definer Pencil. After outlining the bottom of my brows, I’ll use the spoolie to sweep the product up and into my brows, filling in any sparse areas for a natural fill,” says Gutierrez. My own favorite technique: Short, quick strokes with this pencil easily pass for brow hairs. Focus the most color on your arches, then tails, going easiest at the inner corners. A few passes of the spoolie blends the color with your own hairs.
Tyla

Woman's unique fake tan removal method leaves people baffled

If you've ever attempted to scrub fake tan off for over an hour in the shower then you'll know the wonder of a new fake tan removal trick. But TikTokers Victoria and Jacqui Hondrou - collectively known as @hondroutwins - have baffled some users after coming up with a way of removing any excess tan from one of the biggest problem areas - your hands.
Allure

I Tested Sephora Collection Big By Definition Mascara’s Volumizing Claims

Everything you want in a volumizing mascara — tons of oomph, impressive definition — comes in one mighty tube of Sephora Collection Big By Definition Mascara, without any unnecessary drama, like clumps. It layers unbelievably well, so you can really build drama. Two coats give you bold, feathery lashes, or you can go to town and pile this on: In the brand’s testing, 20 strokes with this brush amplified lash volume by 135 percent, and judging by my own less scientific tests, that 100 percent checks out.
Real Simple

How to (Correctly) Overline Your Lips to Make Them Look Fuller

In the quest for larger, fuller-looking lips, injectable lip fillers and topical plumping products aren’t your only two options. You can also use makeup to create the appearance of a more voluminous pout—a beauty optical illusion of sorts. More specifically, we’re talking about overlining your lips. Obviously, the effect is temporary and your lips won’t *actually* change size, but for a fast fix or special event, this option is quick and painless. Here, makeup artists explain exactly the right way to overline your lips, and share some other makeup-centric pout-plumping hacks.
