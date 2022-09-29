You can’t beat a classic pencil for faking fuller brows and True + Luscious Brow Definer Pencil’s perfectly dry, perfectly pigmented formula is as believable as it is foolproof. It comes in a range of shades that work magic on most brows. Above, from left: Allure’s Talia Gutierrez is wearing the pencil in Brunette; Kassidy Silva has it on in Taupe; and Paige Stables is in Blonde. “When filling in my brows, I prefer a natural look, which is why I gravitate towards this Brow Definer Pencil. After outlining the bottom of my brows, I’ll use the spoolie to sweep the product up and into my brows, filling in any sparse areas for a natural fill,” says Gutierrez. My own favorite technique: Short, quick strokes with this pencil easily pass for brow hairs. Focus the most color on your arches, then tails, going easiest at the inner corners. A few passes of the spoolie blends the color with your own hairs.

