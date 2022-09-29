Read full article on original website
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Michigan Ranks High On List Of Most Live Music-Obsessed States
Michigan is obsessed with live music and there is actual proof to back that statement up. The Great Lakes State did not come in at number one, but Michigan did make the top 10 on a list of The Most & Least Live Music Obsessed States. So how exactly was...
Michigan Pet Foundation Rescues Florida Strays
As the Nation views the devastation of Hurricane Ian, many animal lovers have wondered about the thousands of displaced pets that have been affected by the loss of homes and shelters. A Michigan pet foundation has broken into action and begun to clear animals from shelters in Naples and Sarasota, Florida.
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Has Been Voted As The Best Fall Colors In America!
Growing up in Michigan I had the pleasure of watching the leaves change colors each fall. While enjoying the view, I never realized how truly great it was. Now thanks to a new reader's poll, all of America can see Michigan's beautiful fall colors. Michigan's Upper Penisula Named USA Today's...
This Michigan Man is a Breakfast Hero – He Invented Pop-Tarts in 1964
You're about to meet the man who has made mornings delicious for many generations of kids. Bill Post is the breakfast hero who invented Pop-Tarts way back in 1964. Mr. Post just celebrated his 95th birthday and recently sat down with Fox 17 in Grand Rapids to talk about how Kellogg's Pop-Tarts got their start right here in Michigan.
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
At Just 22 Acres, This is the Smallest State Park in Michigan
Consider it "Fun Size"! When it comes to most state parks it may be tiny, but it's big on beauty. At just 22 acres in size, this Alger County park is the smallest state park in Michigan. Currently, there are 103 state parks and recreation areas throughout Michigan, with new...
“Live from Michigan, It’s Saturday Night!”: Michiganders on SNL
People love to hate on Saturday Night Live. How it's "not funny anymore", or "not as good as it used to be". It's hard to argue with the show's longevity though. SNL just launched into its 48th season of entertaining late-night viewers in the middle of the weekend. Since 1975,...
The Purple Gang is Michigan’s Most Notorious Gangster Family You’ve Never Heard About
It's amazing that growing up, in history courses, watching the History Channel, I've never heard of the Purple Gang. Al Capone, yeah. John Dillinger, Of Course. All the families of New York, New Jersey, and Chicago, absolutely. But how is it possible, that one family of gangsters from Michigan could...
Fall Driving Hazards Michigan Drivers Should be Aware of
We all know that the days get shorter in the fall and you know what this means? You'll be driving in the dark much more often. And with the time change coming very soon, nighttime hours can be the worst time to drive just about anywhere. The most important thing...
Three Celebrity Jeopardy Contestants Whiff On An Easy Michigan Question
Eddie Huang, Iliza Schlesinger and Reggie Watts all failed at basic US geography Sunday night. A Question About The Great Lakes Stumped The Panel. I've always expected more out of stand-up comedians. They seem so smart and quick on stage, but off stage, they don't a lot about their own country.
Ann Arbor is the Best Place to Live in Michigan
Where is the best place to live in Michigan? Well according to a ranking from Fortune, Ann Arbor is the best place in the country to have a family. In my opinion, Ann Arbor is a beautiful city just west of Detroit. And it's home to the University of Michigan, which is well known for its research programs.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Mansion with a Hideous Past
This 8 bedroom, 4 bathroom mansion – nicknamed “Sweet Hollow” - was built on 27 acres in 1938 by attorney Francis Plimpton. He included a dollhouse in the back for the kids to play in. When Francis passed away in 1982, his wife continued living there until she passed in 1995.
It’s Chestnut Season In Michigan, Where Some of The Most Hardy Trees Thrive
I will be the first to admit that I know nothing about chestnuts. And if you think you do, you probably don't know as much as you thought! It turns out there's a whole thriving chestnut industry in both Europe and Asia, and we here in the U.S. are a little late to the game.
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat
Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
These 6 Haunted Hotels In Michigan Have Some Guests That Won’t Check Out
There are two types of people when it comes to celebrating the spooky season. The first person absolutely hates this time of year and wants nothing to do with it. Every little squeak and bump in the night could be something that's going to try and get them. Then there...
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
