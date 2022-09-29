ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Pet Foundation Rescues Florida Strays

As the Nation views the devastation of Hurricane Ian, many animal lovers have wondered about the thousands of displaced pets that have been affected by the loss of homes and shelters. A Michigan pet foundation has broken into action and begun to clear animals from shelters in Naples and Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
97.5 NOW FM

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Ann Arbor is the Best Place to Live in Michigan

Where is the best place to live in Michigan? Well according to a ranking from Fortune, Ann Arbor is the best place in the country to have a family. In my opinion, Ann Arbor is a beautiful city just west of Detroit. And it's home to the University of Michigan, which is well known for its research programs.
