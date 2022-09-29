ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
The State News, Michigan State University

'The Netflix for news': ASMSU brings readership program to a mobile app

The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, launched a collaboration with a news app called Spotlight to give MSU students free access to over 200 news publications. "Spotlight is a service that I best describe as a one-stop place for news," ASMSU Chief of Staff Jack Harrison said. "In many ways, it's sort of like the equivalent of Netflix for news." The app is an extension of the ASMSU-provided readership service that gives students free subscriptions to publications like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today when they sign in with their MSU credentials. The...
TV & VIDEOS
ohmymag.co.uk

Youtube introduces a new feature that can help you save money

According to TechCrunch, Youtube has launched a new ‘à la carte’ feature that enables users to choose between 20 channels. ‘Showtime and HBO Max, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV and Starz’ are just some of the add-on channels users can now choose from individually. Aggregate streaming subscriptions.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Translate#A Translator#Google Docs#Google Maps#American#Google Drive
ohmymag.co.uk

Facebook: Here's how to download a video to your phone or computer

With 2.9 billion users, Facebook is by far the most used social network in the world, ahead of YouTube (2.5 billion) and Instagram (2 billion). While Instagram and YouTube specialised in images, Facebook is a mixed social network where you can find all kinds of content and video is inevitably one of them. Like most social networks, Facebook does not allow you to download videos posted on its site directly. You have to use third-party tools. Here's how you can do that.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy