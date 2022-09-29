Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
100 Deaths Across Florida Attributed to Hurricane Ian
(TNS) — MIAMI — Florida officials have linked about 100 deaths spanning 10 counties to Hurricane Ian, with more than half in Lee County where storm surges as high as 10 feet razed homes and destroyed some of the only bridges that connect barrier island residents to the mainland.
Government Technology
Sanibel Island, Fla., Population Goes from 6,400 to 20
When you think about the fury of Hurricane Ian, then you have to also think about the long-term impacts to people and property for those who stood in its path. A perfect example of what an almost Category 5 hurricane will do can be found on Sanibel Island. A CNN story reported that about 20 people remain on the island. A quick description of the island:
Government Technology
Florida Has Sustained $213.2B in Hurricane Damages
Hurricane Andrew was the biggest disaster to hit Florida previously. That was in 1992. For a retrospective on that disaster, listen to this Disaster Zone podcast: “Hurricane Andrew--30 Years Later.”. I recorded the above podcast just over a month ago with Kate Hale, the then-Dade County Emergency Management director,...
Government Technology
Did Lee County, Fla., Delay Hurricane Evacuation Order?
A recurring theme I’ve had here on this blog is the importance of issuing warnings in a timely manner to a jurisdiction’s residents. Yes, I’m only an observer to having to do this, but I’ve seen the results of delayed or screwed up evacuation orders many times in the past.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
‘We’re Human’: Grueling Ian Search Takes Toll on Fire Crews
(TNS) - It’s grueling work being a member of Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2, made up mostly of city of Miami firefighters. In Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian, just as in countless other disasters, they go about their work methodically. Street by street, house to house, picking through rubble, and knocking on doors looking for survivors.
Government Technology
Video: Devastation on the West Coast of Florida
It is pretty much as bad as bad can be. See “CNN’s John Berman flew above storm damage. This is what he saw.”. The assertion that reconstruction will take years is right on the money. The next question is what type of housing or buildings will replace those damaged by the storm.
Government Technology
Feds Approve South Carolina’s $25M EV Charging Plan
(TNS) — The approval of a new state plan to add electric vehicle charging stations could add to more than a dozen already in York County. Federal approval of South Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan announced recently puts more than $25 million for new stations statewide in the next two years. The announcement is part of $1.5 billion to build chargers across 75,000 miles of highway nationwide.
Government Technology
Insider Takes: Northern California CIO on Planning, Modernization
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Guided by its inaugural chief information officer, one North Bay city is forging a comprehensive vision for enterprise-level...
RELATED PEOPLE
Government Technology
Community Engagement, Survey Firm Polco Raises $14M
Polco, a Wisconsin company that offers survey tools for governments, has raised $14 million from a group of investors including Mercury Fund, BAT Ventures and Royal Street Ventures. The Wisconsin-based company, launched in 2015, has raised more than $20 million total, according to Crunchbase. The fresh capital comes as the...
Government Technology
3 Reasons Whole-of-State Cybersecurity Makes Sense Now
More than 15 years ago, when Michigan state government was implementing cybersecurity measures that were primarily funded by U.S. Department of Homeland Security grants, one popular project was scanning local government computer servers to find and fix system vulnerabilities. This voluntary program enabled cities, counties and school districts to upgrade...
Government Technology
Building Relationships Through Live Events — ICYMI
During the pandemic, virtual engagements allowed the public and private sectors to keep their dialogue open — sharing ideas and maintaining important relationships. This past year saw a much-welcomed return to live, in-person events, including the fourth annual Louisiana Digital Government Summit and more than 40 Government Technology events scheduled nationwide.
Comments / 0