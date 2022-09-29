Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, unseating Mitchell Trubisky atop the depth chart entering Week 5. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the move Tuesday on the heels of turning to Pickett in the second half of last week's loss to the New York Jets. The Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and are in their first season since 2004 without Ben Roethlisberger entrenched at...

