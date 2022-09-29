ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Why you should never use a generator during a storm

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKGrg_0iFQd37H00

For those who make a decision to ride out a storm, safety in the home should be the top priority.

For many, a portable generator feels like a guarantee of a semblance of normalcy following a storm. While it can keep refrigerators on and fans or a small air conditioner running, there are dangers associated with using it.

Here are some tips on generators and why you should never use one during a storm.

From the National Safety Council

1. Always read and follow the manufacturer's operating instructions before running generator.

2. Engines emit carbon monoxide. Never use a generator inside your home, garage, crawl space or other enclosed areas. Fatal fumes can build up, and neither a fan nor open doors and windows can provide enough fresh air.

3. Only use your generator outdoors, away from open windows, vents, or doors.

4. Use a battery-powered carbon monoxide detector in the area in which you’re running a generator.

5. Gasoline and its vapors are extremely flammable. Allow the generator engine to cool at least 2 minutes before refueling and always use fresh gasoline. If you do not plan to use your generator in 30 days, don’t forget to stabilize the gas with fuel stabilizer.

6. Maintain your generator according to the manufacturer’s maintenance schedule for peak performance and safety.

7. Never operate the generator near combustible materials.

8. If you have to use extension cords, be sure they are of the grounded type and are rated for the application. Coiled cords can get extremely hot; always uncoil cords and lay them in flat, open locations.

9. Never plug your generator directly into your home outlet. That’s known as “backfeeding” and puts people in risk of electrocution – especially utility workers trying to reconnect electric power after the storm.

10. Generators produce powerful voltage. Never operate under wet conditions. Take precautions to protect your generator from exposure to rain.

11. Plug appliances directly into the generator, or use a heavy-duty, outdoor-rated extension cord that is rated, in watts or amps, at least equal to the sum of the connected appliance loads.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

Mr M
4d ago

I have a kohler on demand generator, it will run everything, well pump , dryer etc , I don’t regret buying it, we loose our power quite often, it also raises the value of the house. It’s nice not having to worry about loosing the food in my freezers , knowing I can take showers , knowing that I am not inconvenienced and I can do my breathing when the power goes out , it is worth having the generator.

Reply(1)
12
guest
4d ago

These are safety tips, not reasons why not to use one during a storm. In any case, generators are specifically designed to be used when you need electricity and cannot get it by conventional means.

Reply
9
Related
Tracey Folly

Little boy reveals exactly how multi-family house fire started: 'I liked the way it made my fingers tingle'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My family was getting ready for bed on a bitter cold night when we heard the sound of fire truck sirens in the distance. The sound grew closer, and we instinctively moved toward the window that overlooked the street to see if there was something to see. There was.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generators#Cox Media Group
Anita Durairaj

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CNET

Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
msn.com

Tips for lowering your heating bills

It’s still warm out, but the heating season is approaching. Oil, gas, and electricity are all more expensive now, but there are many easy, cost-effective ways to keep your heating costs down without sacrificing comfort — and the first three are free:. Raise the shades on your south-facing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
buckinghamshirelive.com

How much it will cost to run an electric blanket this winter

The experts at have taken a deep dive into the data to discover how much it costs to run an electric blanket compared to heating this winter. Many people are looking for cheaper ways to stay warm as energy bills are set to increase again on October 1. A. spokesman...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simphome.com

Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good

There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

2 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Experts Say

How you charge your phone is one of the most important habits you follow when you own an iPhone. It may seem like a no-brainer activity, but your phone’s lithium-ion battery has needs. And if you aren’t properly charging it or are making some of the most common mistakes, you run the risk of damaging your battery or having it work less efficiently over time. Since there are few things more frustrating than a phone that lags or that experiences battery loss after just a few hours of running, it’s time to get your charging habits in order. Start here: Rajesh Namase, co-founder and professional tech blogger at TechRT, outlines two common charging mistakes that are ruining your phone’s battery.
CELL PHONES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy