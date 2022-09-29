ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNO

Man wanted on felony warrants shot to death by officers in Baker

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYwIU_0iFQcGOq00

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation is underway into an early Thursday morning officer-involved shooting in Baker between fugitive task force members and a suspect that left one person dead.

In an official news release, Louisiana State Police confirmed that one suspect was killed after troopers were called to investigate a shooting incident at 8 a.m. in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive. State Police said a preliminary investigation found that after 7 a.m. members of the U.S. Marshals Service investigating near the 17000 block of Truth Drive encountered a fugitive.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAz0c_0iFQcGOq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEqIq_0iFQcGOq00
Images courtesy of Michael Johnson

State Police identified the suspect killed as 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge. Authorities said he was wanted on several felony warrants. Gerard was driving a vehicle when task force members made contact with him.

Jones tried to flee and crashed into a task force member’s unit on purpose before getting out of the vehicle and firing shots, according to LSP. After trying to run through the neighborhood, Jones allegedly confronted officers with a pistol. Officers allegedly fired at Jones, shooting him multiple times. He died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting, State Police said.

“As the investigation progresses, Louisiana State Police Detectives will continue to review all evidence and aspects of the incident to ensure a complete and thorough investigation,” State Police said in a news release Thursday. “Upon completion, all investigative findings will be delivered to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Ascension deputy arrested for DWI, suspended from duties

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities say a high-ranking deputy has been suspended and is slated to become the subject of an upcoming investigation after he was arrested on a DWI charge this weekend. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Captain T.J. Gaughf was arrested in...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michael Johnson#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Wisdom Drive#The U S Marshals Service#Lsp
brproud.com

Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting

RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
RESERVE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO captain suspended after DWI arrest on Sunday

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Captain TJ Gaughf, a high-ranking deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for first offense DWI. On Sunday, October 2 at approximately 12:15 a.m. Gaughf was stopped by Louisiana State Police after crossing the fog line on Airline Highway in Duplessis. He...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man charged with Soliciting For Prostitutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was recently arrested after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a Honda without its headlights on. Latreal Bernard Raymond, 42, of Baton Rouge, was found in the vehicle with one other unidentified person on E. Garfield St. The duo was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives seek identities in Prairieville theft

Ascension Parish detectives are working to identify three subjects in an investigation into the theft of more than $600 worth of alcohol from the Walmart in Prairieville. Anyone with information that could assist detectives can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers Stopper to receive a cash reward.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WWL-TV

Suspect at-large in St. John homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
RESERVE, LA
kalb.com

Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
MARKSVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Sheriff’s office investigating escaped inmate’s death

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the death of an escaped inmate over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said the escaped inmate, 29-year-old Matthew D. Walker of Denham Springs, walked away from his assigned work location in Jackson on Sept. 19. Deputies assisted West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search.
JACKSON, LA
brproud.com

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. An unidentified victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Through an investigation, deputies determined Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy