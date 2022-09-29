Have you ever noticed that people who hate, regardless of their race have a strange facial appearance. Hate manifests itself on the outside just like love. If George Wallace, one of the most renowned racist was able to change and love others , so can anyone else. At the end of the day, we all become equal in the grave, dirt and bones, whether you're of royal birth or the son of a share cropper.
The mouth spoke what was in this man's heart. Now that you know that you know. This man views black people living in that country. They need to make their feeling known by voting
So, there are white racist cops in the South?!? Well, bless my heart! Who woulda thunk?!? I think it’s a guarantee, but much more likely in states that voted for Trump. He’s normalized racism.
