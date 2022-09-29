Read full article on original website
“Live from Michigan, It’s Saturday Night!”: Michiganders on SNL
People love to hate on Saturday Night Live. How it's "not funny anymore", or "not as good as it used to be". It's hard to argue with the show's longevity though. SNL just launched into its 48th season of entertaining late-night viewers in the middle of the weekend. Since 1975,...
Three Celebrity Jeopardy Contestants Whiff On An Easy Michigan Question
Eddie Huang, Iliza Schlesinger and Reggie Watts all failed at basic US geography Sunday night. A Question About The Great Lakes Stumped The Panel. I've always expected more out of stand-up comedians. They seem so smart and quick on stage, but off stage, they don't a lot about their own country.
Will ‘Great Lakes Avengers’ Happen in MCU After Leader’s Appearance In ‘She-Hulk?’
Those familiar with Marvel Comics, AND who live in the Midwest, might have gotten a bit of adrenaline pumped into them during a recent episode of the MCU's "She-Hulk" series. One of the characters who appeared just happens to be the eventual leader of the Great Lakes Avengers, despite his maybe... questionable antics on the show. So does this mean that the Midwest's Mightiest Heroes might appear in the MCU at some point?
It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World
A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
Fans Surprised to See Justin Bieber Hanging Out in Downtown Detroit This Week
Justin Bieber fans got a little unexpected surprise this week in Detroit. The singer was seen out and about around town and going in and out of the Detroit Opera House, but it has nothing to do with music or a concert. If fact, it had nothing to do with him at all.
Michigan Kitten Named ‘Thor’ Lives Up To Its Mythical Name
The four month old ginger kitten is being considered a hero after saving a Farmington Hills family from certain death. 'Thor' Likes To Complain A Lot, And That Saved A Family From CO-2 Poisoning. The small, orange kitten began meowing incessantly when a garage door closed, spreading deadly carbon monoxide...
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat
Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
40 Brilliant "Hocus Pocus 2" Reactions That Even The Sanderson Sisters Would Get A Lil' Kick Out Of
"The fact that the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere isn't a national holiday for the girls and the gays is just another reminder of how much work there's left to do in this country."
