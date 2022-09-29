ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Will ‘Great Lakes Avengers’ Happen in MCU After Leader’s Appearance In ‘She-Hulk?’

Those familiar with Marvel Comics, AND who live in the Midwest, might have gotten a bit of adrenaline pumped into them during a recent episode of the MCU's "She-Hulk" series. One of the characters who appeared just happens to be the eventual leader of the Great Lakes Avengers, despite his maybe... questionable antics on the show. So does this mean that the Midwest's Mightiest Heroes might appear in the MCU at some point?
It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World

A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

