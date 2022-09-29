ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hundreds of hospitals along Atlantic, Gulf coasts at risk of flooding from hurricanes

By Rachel Tillman, Associated Press
 5 days ago
AccuWeather

East Coast on alert for Hurricane Ian's impacts

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. From Monday to Tuesday, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over the northwestern Caribbean Sea...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
The News-Press

Look out! Jim Cantore of Weather Channel battles branch, 150 mph winds of Hurricane Ian

Jim Cantore headed to Florida's West Coast to be at the center of Hurricane Ian. The storm gave him its best shot when it made landfall Wednesday. The Weather Channel meteorologist went out into the empty streets of Punta Gorda to face Ian's 150 mph winds. Video shows him nearly being taken out by a branch, then holding on for dear life to a street sign as he made his way back to safety.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
CBS Baltimore

3 rescued, 20 missing after boat sinks off Florida during hurricane

A boat carrying migrants sank and left 23 people missing just hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday. Three people were later rescued and four people on the boat were able to swim to shore, officials said."U.S. Border Patrol agents... responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida," Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said on Twitter. "Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather."Three people were rescued in the water about two miles south of Boca Chica, the Coast Guard said at 3:30 p.m. They were...
WTRF- 7News

When Ian’s remnants will impact Ohio this weekend

LATEST ON HURRICANE IAN Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, South Carolina, packing 85 mph winds. Gusts have surpassed 60 mph along the coast, with a peak wind of 92 mph in Charleston Harbor at Shutes Folly. A hurricane warning and storm surge warning is in effect for the South Carolina coast […]
OHIO STATE
The Daily South

A Fisherman Caught A Piranha In A North Carolina Lake

When Southern anglers talk about the fish biting out at the lake, they are usually talking about trout, bluegill, perch, or catfish, not piranha. After all the razor-toothed, carnivorous fish live in the warm water of South America, not, say, Aberdeen Lake in North Carolina's Moore County, right? Well, not this time.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
TheDailyBeast

‘Terrified’ Cat Doing Well After Florida Hero Saves It From Hurricane Ian

One man risked life and limb amid the raging floodwaters of Hurricane Ian Wednesday afternoon to save a small cat. The orange and white patterned feline was spotted trapped atop an air conditioning unit in Bonita Beach, Florida, when Mike Ross, 29, decided to wade through knee-deep rapids to bring it to safety. His girlfriend’s footage of the rescue quickly went viral on Twitter. Ross told The Washington Post that he took the “terrified” cat back to his parents’ home, which he had escaped to in hopes of avoiding the rising storm surge that buried his own home under “10 feet underwater.” He told the Post the cat “looks healthy” and he’ll keep it if its owners can’t be located. When Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s southwest coast late Wednesday, it arrived as a Category 4 storm with wind speeds as high as 150 mph.
ANIMALS
CBS Miami

Ian washed away part of Sanibel Causeway, cut off islands from mainland

TAMPA - Sanibel and Captiva islands have been cut off from the mainland after Hurricane Ian washed away at least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way for vehicles to enter or leave the islands.  The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway. All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida 511. An estimated 6,400 people lived in the City of Sanibel as of April 2021, per the US Census Bureau. The islands are home to a number of hotels and resorts, as their beaches draw a significant amount of tourists each year. A 2017 City of Sanibel count measured annual bridge traffic over the causeway at over 3 million vehicles.
SANIBEL, FL

