Hundreds of hospitals along Atlantic, Gulf coasts at risk of flooding from hurricanes

Stunning Photos Show Hurricane Ian's Destructive Aftermath
More than 2.6 million people were without power in Florida.
AccuWeather
East Coast on alert for Hurricane Ian's impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. From Monday to Tuesday, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over the northwestern Caribbean Sea...
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Tampa Bay drained of water by Hurricane Ian
CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam shows how water has receded from Florida coastlines ahead of Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
Giant lizard scales Florida homeowner’s window: ‘Looks like Godzilla’
A giant lizard described as "Godzilla" recently visited a home in Florida and was caught on video trying to climb up a window. Video of what appeared to be a Savannah monitor lizard was taken from inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando, and shared earlier this month on Facebook.
WATCH: Crazy Drone Video Shows 50-Foot Waves and Dangerous Winds Inside Hurricane Fiona
Thanks to new sail drone footage, we’re quickly learning why Hurricane Fiona is shaping up to be the strongest storm of the Atlantic basin season. Recently, researchers sent a drone to the heart of the storm to capture video evidence of what occurred inside the powerful cyclone. On Thursday,...
Large alligator seen strapped to bumper on Florida interstate
A Florida motorist traveled Interstate 95 with an alligator tied to the bumper over Labor Day weekend, and social media has questions ... lots of questions. It happened Saturday, Sept. 3, in Brevard County and interstate traveler Karen Kress of Tampa reports she was among those in 70-mph traffic behind the hog-tied reptile.
Look out! Jim Cantore of Weather Channel battles branch, 150 mph winds of Hurricane Ian
Jim Cantore headed to Florida's West Coast to be at the center of Hurricane Ian. The storm gave him its best shot when it made landfall Wednesday. The Weather Channel meteorologist went out into the empty streets of Punta Gorda to face Ian's 150 mph winds. Video shows him nearly being taken out by a branch, then holding on for dear life to a street sign as he made his way back to safety.
A 4-foot 'shark' was filmed swimming in a flooded backyard after Hurricane Ian pummeled southwest Florida — and yes, the video was deemed real
The infamous "hurricane shark" hoax has duped people into believing a wayward sea creature appeared ashore after a storm. But this time, it was real.
WTOP
Virginia declares state of emergency; remnants of Ian expected to drench DC this weekend
Hurricane Ian, which is currently battering parts of Florida, will make its way northward through the Southeast over the next few days. And because the mid-Atlantic region is in its predicted path, what’s left of Ian will likely affect the weather around D.C. this weekend, with 2 to 5 inches of rain expected for the area.
Hurricane Ian: If you’re in Georgia or the Carolinas, here is what you need to do now
According to the National Hurricane Center, residents of northeast Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas need to be alert as Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall for a second time along the states’ east coasts. Ian, the NHC said, is likely to remain a hurricane as it moves up...
3 rescued, 20 missing after boat sinks off Florida during hurricane
A boat carrying migrants sank and left 23 people missing just hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday. Three people were later rescued and four people on the boat were able to swim to shore, officials said."U.S. Border Patrol agents... responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida," Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said on Twitter. "Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather."Three people were rescued in the water about two miles south of Boca Chica, the Coast Guard said at 3:30 p.m. They were...
Many have criticized 'non-evacuators' who haven't left their homes for Hurricane Ian — but some TikTokers say they can't afford to leave
Some Floridians were trapped at home during the hurricane because they didn't have the money to evacuate.
When Ian’s remnants will impact Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON HURRICANE IAN Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, South Carolina, packing 85 mph winds. Gusts have surpassed 60 mph along the coast, with a peak wind of 92 mph in Charleston Harbor at Shutes Folly. A hurricane warning and storm surge warning is in effect for the South Carolina coast […]
Thursday live updates: Tampa Bay wakes up after Hurricane Ian’s landfall
Hurricane Ian battered Florida with catastrophic storm surge, wind and rain throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as it slowly made its way northeast across the state. Cameras livestreaming conditions in Tampa Bay showed whipping winds and choppy water in Tampa Bay. Hundreds of thousands of Tampa Bay residents...
Hurricane Ian flooded a hospital's lower floor and tore its ICU's roof off, forcing staff to evacuate its sickest patients
Hurricane Ian meant that some of the patients who were on ventilators had to be evacuated at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane as it lashes South Carolina
Ian is no longer a normal hurricane. It is more of a hybrid, combining a hurricane with a typical storm system, and it is already lashing the Georgia and Carolina coasts with ferocious winds and rainfall.
The Daily South
A Fisherman Caught A Piranha In A North Carolina Lake
When Southern anglers talk about the fish biting out at the lake, they are usually talking about trout, bluegill, perch, or catfish, not piranha. After all the razor-toothed, carnivorous fish live in the warm water of South America, not, say, Aberdeen Lake in North Carolina's Moore County, right? Well, not this time.
‘Terrified’ Cat Doing Well After Florida Hero Saves It From Hurricane Ian
One man risked life and limb amid the raging floodwaters of Hurricane Ian Wednesday afternoon to save a small cat. The orange and white patterned feline was spotted trapped atop an air conditioning unit in Bonita Beach, Florida, when Mike Ross, 29, decided to wade through knee-deep rapids to bring it to safety. His girlfriend’s footage of the rescue quickly went viral on Twitter. Ross told The Washington Post that he took the “terrified” cat back to his parents’ home, which he had escaped to in hopes of avoiding the rising storm surge that buried his own home under “10 feet underwater.” He told the Post the cat “looks healthy” and he’ll keep it if its owners can’t be located. When Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s southwest coast late Wednesday, it arrived as a Category 4 storm with wind speeds as high as 150 mph.
Ian washed away part of Sanibel Causeway, cut off islands from mainland
TAMPA - Sanibel and Captiva islands have been cut off from the mainland after Hurricane Ian washed away at least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way for vehicles to enter or leave the islands. The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway. All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida 511. An estimated 6,400 people lived in the City of Sanibel as of April 2021, per the US Census Bureau. The islands are home to a number of hotels and resorts, as their beaches draw a significant amount of tourists each year. A 2017 City of Sanibel count measured annual bridge traffic over the causeway at over 3 million vehicles.
