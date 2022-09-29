Read full article on original website
In post-Roe Wisconsin, nonprofit pregnancy centers say they’re filling a need and want to expand. Experts say they're not adequate.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, virtually all legal abortion in Wisconsin stopped due to a 1800s-era abortion ban that remains on the books in the state. This prompted one listener to ask WPR's WHYsconsin what resources exist for pregnant people in Wisconsin. "I generally...
Without universal free lunch, Wisconsin school districts see some students skipping meals
Karen Fochs spends a lot of her work week visiting kitchens and cafeterias in the Wausau School District. As the director of School Nutrition Services in the central Wisconsin district, she likes to make sure the meals the school is providing are well received. But this year she noticed something...
Democrats betting renewed attacks on GOP abortion views can help Barnes, Evers campaigns
With five weeks until the midterm elections, Wisconsin's top Democrats are renewing their push to make abortion policy the defining issue in the races for governor and U.S. Senate. On Saturday, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' U.S. Senate campaign launched a "Ron Against Roe" tour in Green Bay with more stops...
As domestic violence homicides rise, women of color are disproportionately harmed
Since the start of the pandemic, deaths by domestic violence in Wisconsin have surged to record levels. According to a new report from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, domestic violence claimed 80 lives last year, including victims and perpetrators. That's up from 72 in 2019 and 68 in 2020. Around half of the victims were people of color, despite the population of Wisconsin being about 87 percent white.
Chaotic opening to the Waukesha parade tragedy trial after defendant repeatedly questions judge
The first day of the Waukesha Parade tragedy trial is off to a rocky start as defendant Darrell Brooks was sent out of the courtroom after repeatedly interrupting the judge. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow called 10 breaks Monday morning because of Brooks' outbursts and disruptions, which included him repeatedly asking Dorow to say her name. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the court multiple times after asking Dorow to adjourn the case.
Defendant to represent himself in Wisconsin parade trial
A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is set to go on trial Monday. Darrell Brooks faces nearly 80 charges in the 2021 disaster in Waukesha. Prosecutors promised to present...
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst; names DC Leonhard interim coach
The surprising move comes a day after Wisconsin lost at home 34-10 to Illinois and former Badgers coach Bret Bielema. Chryst is 67-26 since taking over as coach of the Badgers in 2015. But the program has been backsliding. Chryst had double-digit win seasons in four of his first five...
Outbursts and disruptions by the defendant in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy delay jury selection
The first day of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy trial got off to a tumultuous start when defendant Darrell Brooks Jr. was removed from the courtroom several times after repeatedly interrupting the judge. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow called more than 10 breaks Monday because of Brooks' outbursts...
In Alaska's Fat Bear Week election, there's no party like a salmon party
In many ways, it's a model election. The campaign runs for only one week, and all the candidates are well-grounded and devoid of hypocrisy. In fact, all the candidates are enthusiastically out for themselves — because they are bears, after all, embracing the ursine urge to eat like there's no tomorrow and fortify themselves for winter hibernation.
