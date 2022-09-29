ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
The Associated Press

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south. A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out on the exposed sand and silt, despite warnings from local officials to stay back. Tampa Bay has a normal average depth of about 12 feet (4 meters). The phenomenon of the bay emptying out also occurred in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused another so-called negative surge, according to experts.
FLORIDA STATE
theScore

Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays' skid to four games. Boston pushed...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

MNF best bets: Are the 49ers still a valuable bet vs. the Rams?

Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Crosby's FG in OT helps Packers edge Patriots, rookie QB Zappe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and the Green Bay Packers topped the New England Patriots 27-24 on Sunday, spoiling rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut. Zappe, a fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, played the majority of...
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Report: Daniel Jones day-to-day with ankle injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jones is set for more tests but there's some optimism he'll be able to play in Week 5, Rapoport adds. The...
NFL
theScore

Report: Steelers expected to name Pickett starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The first-round pick will replace Mitch Trubisky after the latter was benched in the second half of the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 5, injury roundup

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup - Javonte Williams, Jonathan Taylor,...
NFL
theScore

Larry Csonka on the '72 Dolphins and NFL perfection: 'I guard it jealously'

Fifty years ago, the Miami Dolphins fielded the NFL's best offense and its stingiest defense. They ran the ball up the gut and recorded three shutouts while holding four more opponents to 10 points or fewer, including when they triumphed in Super Bowl VII to finish the 1972 season undefeated.
NFL
theScore

Report: NFLPA fires neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua's Week 3 clearance

The NFL Players Association has exercised its prerogative to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, reports Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. The union, which opened an investigation into the situation...
NFL
theScore

Jets' late rally spoils Pickett's NFL debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to replace Mitch Trubisky for the second half of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Jets. Pittsburgh inserted Pickett after Trubisky struggled to spark the offense, leaving the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime. The veteran quarterback completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 84 yards with one interception and was sacked three times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Saints' Kamara, Winston to miss Week 4 vs. Vikings

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings due to a rib injury, head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Stacey Dales. Kamara was listed as questionable coming into the contest after being limited in practice throughout the week. Jameis Winston was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

