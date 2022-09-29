Waking up to gently falling rain in the Mt. Washington Valley of New Hampshire, the effort of earlier days was clearly expressed across bodies slumped over coffee and food. As quiet conversations turned to laughter, tired eyes lifted up to the mountains across Attitash Resort, where bikes would be piloted for the day down 90s era DH tracks, and out towards Mt. Washington itself, still shrouded in clouds. Known as Kodaak Wadjo ("The top is so hidden") to the local indigenous peoples including the Abenaki and Algonquian, and as simply "high interior mountain" to initial European surveyors, this peak, the highest in New England, stands sentinel over the landscape, giving it a sense of relief that could challenge any landscape west of the Rockies. Attitash, with 1400 feet of elevation change from parking lot to peak, is composed entirely of decomposed granite, having had 180 million years since its origination to mature into the ideal soil for steep, tacky trails. This geologic and cultural provenance underscored a day of hike a bikes, loamy corners, exposed roots, and fern lined gulleys, followed by parking lot pit laps and apple bobbing in a way that could only be found here. After 25km and 1600 meters of descending, Attitash still held a multitude of trails rich in black gold that would sit untouched by tires, but laid freshly raked by event lead Peter Ostroski for those who follow or live locally - an ethic of true stewardship found at Trans New England that isn't exactly common these days.

