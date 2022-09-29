Read full article on original website
Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Cairns 2022
For the very first time, Cairns will be hosting a round of the Crankworx World Tour with riders heading to Australia this week to continue their hunt for the King and Queen titles. This will be the third stop in the Crankworx World Tour after Innsbruck and Whistler and will run October 5-9. The final round of the Crankworx World Tour will run November 5-13 and take place in Rotorua, New Zealand.
Race Report: Trans New England 2022 Days 3-4
Waking up to gently falling rain in the Mt. Washington Valley of New Hampshire, the effort of earlier days was clearly expressed across bodies slumped over coffee and food. As quiet conversations turned to laughter, tired eyes lifted up to the mountains across Attitash Resort, where bikes would be piloted for the day down 90s era DH tracks, and out towards Mt. Washington itself, still shrouded in clouds. Known as Kodaak Wadjo ("The top is so hidden") to the local indigenous peoples including the Abenaki and Algonquian, and as simply "high interior mountain" to initial European surveyors, this peak, the highest in New England, stands sentinel over the landscape, giving it a sense of relief that could challenge any landscape west of the Rockies. Attitash, with 1400 feet of elevation change from parking lot to peak, is composed entirely of decomposed granite, having had 180 million years since its origination to mature into the ideal soil for steep, tacky trails. This geologic and cultural provenance underscored a day of hike a bikes, loamy corners, exposed roots, and fern lined gulleys, followed by parking lot pit laps and apple bobbing in a way that could only be found here. After 25km and 1600 meters of descending, Attitash still held a multitude of trails rich in black gold that would sit untouched by tires, but laid freshly raked by event lead Peter Ostroski for those who follow or live locally - an ethic of true stewardship found at Trans New England that isn't exactly common these days.
Live Updates & Results from the Trophy of Nations 2022
We are back with a full day of racing as riders take on five stages in the fight for the Trophy of Nations title. Stay tuned for live results and updates from Finale Ligure. Find out who won the Rider and Industry trophies here. Results:. Women. Men. U21 Women. 1st....
Video: Official Highlights from the Trophy of Nations 2022
The Bluegrass Trophy of Nations proved a fitting conclusion to the tenth season of the Enduro World Series, bringing 28 nations together in that most iconic of race venues, Finale Ligure in Italy. This unique race saw riders work together in teams of three, not for their usual teams, but...
Video: Tyler McCaul Rides Dirt Merchant to A-Line in the Whistler Bike Park
Fake dating profiles, trash talk, and a whole lot of jumps! After a 3-year hiatus, Tyler McCaul returns to Whistler and catches up with Ian Morrison as they ride "the only lap in the park", Dirt Merchant to A-line. Film/Edit: Influx Productions.
First Look: Pirelli's New Scorpion Race DH & Enduro Tires
You may have noticed the Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli World Cup team (the other vowel-phobic Canyon DH team) racing some unreleased tires last season. Along with team mentor Fabien Barel, they have been developing a complete range of tires designed specifically for racing. Now, Pirelli is finally ready to unveil them.
Video: A Week In The Life with Conor MacFarlane
CONOR MACFARLANE SHARES WHAT LIFE AS A “PRO” REALLY MEANS IN HIS LATEST FILM ‘A WEEK IN THE LIFE ‘. "People just see what you put online and your life looks great, they don't necessarily realise what goes into getting that photo" – Conor MacFarlane. Life...
Movies For Your Monday
Thomas Genon - Mine Line: Mine Line sees Thomas Genon take his superb style to an abandoned coal mine on the outskirts of his hometown of Liège, Belgium – the very coal mine where his great-grandfather once worked. Mine Line continues his ancestor's story, with Genon digging, carving and shaping epic lines across a vast site to create a riding video that's full of heritage and meaning for himself and his family.
