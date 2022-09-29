Read full article on original website
Mon Blog: Furrygate 2022 Is A Complete Distraction From Real Issues
THE COMMON SENSE INSTITUTE HAS A NEW REPORT ABOUT CRIME IN COLORADO COMING OUT TODAY And I will try to link it as soon as it's out but Mitch Morrisey joins me today to discuss it at 2:35 to discuss it. Read the report by clicking here!. STUPIDITY BROKE OUT...
Migrants Who Were Bussed To NYC Are Headed To Florida For Hurricane Cleanup
Numerous migrants who have recently been bused to New York City are reportedly heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Over the weekend, some of them told the “New York Post they are getting into vans in Queens to head to Florida and will get paid 15 bucks an hour to help. It's unclear who is paying them, but they’ve been promised overtime pay and a $15 a day food allowance. FEMA and city officials tell the Post they are not involved. Over recent months, Texas and other border states have been sending asylum seekers to New York City in protest of President Biden's immigration policies. A van driver says he was under contract with a water and debris company.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
A regional grocery store is being credited as the best in Alabama. Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Renfroe's Market as the top choice for Alabama. "Alabama-based Renfore's Market has six stores in the state and is famed for excellent...
Florida Woman Uses Social Media To Rescue Mom After Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on Southwest Florida, Beth Booker took to social media for help in finding her mom, 78-year-old Carole McDanel. Thousand of reponses poured into Beth’s posts on Twitter using the hashtag #GetCaroleHome and she was reunited with her mom the next day. Now Beth is...
Ankeny Named Best Small City In Iowa
(Undated) -- Several of Des Moines's suburbs are among the top small cities in the U.S. WalletHub recently ranked every small city in the country with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 people. Ankeny is in the 96th percentile, Urbandale is in the 90th, and West Des Moines in the 83rd. WalletHub says Ankeny also ranks in the top 100 for affordability and economic health. WalletHub says the best small city in the country is Lancaster, Pennsylvania. A full list of cities is available here.
Fisherman caught cheating in major pro fishing scandal!
Two fishermen were caught cheating in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship tournament on Friday. Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Ohio’s Jake Runyon brought in a fish that weighed almost 33 pounds, almost double the second-place fish, so judges decided to gut the fish. When they did, they found several lead balls the two stuck into the fish to win the title and the $5k in prize money. The pair have previously won several tournaments, including last year’s Lake Erie Fall Brawl where they were disqualified before they could claim the $100k prize when one of the men failed a polygraph test.
#GoodNews: Boy Donates Piggy Bank To Help Hurricane Ian Victims
An Indiana boy is donating his entire piggy bank to help victims of Hurricane Ian and has inspired his mom to help, too. When Dominic D’Andrea found out about how people were in need after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, the seven-year-old wanted to do something to help. He brought his whole piggy bank to his mom, Jaclyn D'Andrea, and asked how he could donate all his money to the victims.
Two More Shootings Linked To Wanted California Serial Killer
Authorities in California have linked two more shootings to a serial killer responsible for five other deaths. Both shootings occurred in April 2021, over one year before the previous five murders happened. The first shooting happened on April 10, 2021, when an unidentified 40-year-old was fatally shot in Oakland. Six...
The top five finalists for Iowa's Best Tenderloin 2022 have been released
For two decades, Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest has been drawing attention from connoisseurs near and far. After all, the coveted title is highly sought after in what many consider the heart of tenderloin country. Our friends at the The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) have released the...
Convicted murderer asks Iowa State Supreme Court to overturn DNA evidence
(Cedar Rapids, IA) - The Iowa State Supreme Court this week is considering a motion to throw out DNA evidence in the Michelle Martinco murder case. Lawyers for Jerry Burns made their case Friday. They say Police should have had a search warrant before testing Burns’ DNA on a drinking straw Burns used, at a restaurant and threw in the trash. Burns was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in a Cedar Rapids mall parking lot in 1979. She’d been stabbed 29 times. The DNA on the drinking straw matched DNA on the clothes the young woman was wearing that night, leading detectives to Burns. He is serving a life sentence with no parole.
Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening 1st Arizona Locaion
Another Nashville hot chicken restaurant is making its way to Arizona. AZ Central reported that Angry Chickz, a California-based chain, will open its first location in Arizona on Friday, October 7th at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located in Glendale at the corner of Bell Road and 51st Avenue.
West Michigan teenager found in North Carolina, man arrested
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County authorities are seeking charges against a 19-year-old New York man for allegedly taking a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was found yesterday after the Kent County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons advisory. Both bought bus tickets...
'Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay' Opening First Arizona Location
Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to Arizona. "Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay" is set to open its first Valley location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early in 2023. ABC 15 reported that the chain is slated to open in Q1 of 2023. The eatery will be located...
Cops Searching For Serial Killer Connected To Five Murders Since July
Authorities in California are searching for a serial killer who has been linked to five unprovoked murders of men since July. The first victim was 35-year-old man Paul Yaw who was fatally shot in the early morning hours of July 8. The next victim, 43-year-old man Salvador Debudey Jr, was killed just over a month later on August 11. Several weeks later, Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, was fatally shot by the suspect.
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
More Problems For Rhode Island Bus Service
There are more problems that may impact the ability for people to ride the bus. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says nearly 60 drivers are retiring and 30 positions need to be filled. RIPTA had already announced it is reducing the frequency of service on several bus routes starting...
