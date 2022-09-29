Read full article on original website
Could This Be Baker Mayfield's Final Year in the NFL?
Chris Broussard: "There is no doubt that Baker Mayfield is good enough to be a backup quarterback in the NFL, at least, next year. But it's almost like a Russell Westbrook thing - I don't know if he would be able to accept it. He's already getting into it with the fans in Carolina. Four weeks in, he may already be alienating himself from the fanbase. I still think he's good enough to be in the league, but if he continues this way, maybe his attitude and his aura where it could be a distraction to have Baker as a backup - that could possibly keep him out of the league."
Steelers Officially Make QB Decision For Week 5
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first NFL start in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Pickett, who took over for veteran Mitchell Trubisky during the third quarter of Sunday's (October 2) 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, is listed as the Steelers' starting quarterback on the team's depth chart released on Tuesday (October 4).
WATCH: Rams' Bobby Wagner Levels On-Field Protester During 'MNF' Game
Videos shared online show Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a protester who ran onto the field during his team's 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The fan, wearing a device that let out a pink smoke, ran across the field just before halftime...
DK Metcalf Dramatically Removed From Field To Use Bathroom
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field during Sunday's (October 2) 48-45 win against the Detroit Lions solely to use the bathroom. “I was hurting,” Metcalf told reporters after the game with a smile via the Seattle Times. “I had a little tummy ache. Had to get it taken care of.”
Nick Saban Reveals Bryce Young's Injury Status
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is "day-to-day" with a sprained throwing shoulder, head coach Nick Saban revealed while addressing reporters on Monday (October 3) via the Associated Press. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's (October 1) 49-26 win against then-No. 20...
Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Reveals How He'd Handle QB Situation
Hall of Fame former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher believes the team should "stick with" rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett moving forward. Cowher told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that he believes his coaching successor, Mike Tomlin, should commit to the former University of Pittsburgh standout after Pickett took over for veteran Mitchell Trubisky during the third quarter of Sunday's (October 2) 24-20 loss to the New York Jets.
MITCH SCREWED MITCH
Mitch Trubisky got pulled at halftime Sunday. It appears Kenny Pickett is the Steelers’ starting quarterback. Trubisky’s tenure as the starter lasted only 3½ games. Kind of. That’s an awfully quick hook. But Trubisky didn’t play as well as he needed to. Trubisky lost the job....
Spurs Lose To Rockets In Preseason Action
The San Antonio Spurs fell to the Rockets in Houston in preseason action last night -- 134-to-96. The Spurs only hit 35% from the floor but Jakob Poeltl scored nine points and had ten boards, while Devin Vassell led his teammates with 13 points while only playing the first half. The Spurs host the Orlando Magic Thursday.
