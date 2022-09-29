Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
”I had a lot of questions, I’m sure you had a lot of questions,“ Jackman said. Yes, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” in 2024. But don’t worry, the sequel won’t be undoing his death that happened in “Logan.”. On...
The Stars Are Out in West Michigan! New Public Observatory Prepares For Grand Opening
I've said it once, I'll say it again: I'm a total space nerd! I love anything and everything having to do with the cosmos. I'm especially a fan of stargazing here in west Michigan. Luckily for me we have several resources for amateur astronomers in Michigan which include the Kalamazoo...
40 Brilliant "Hocus Pocus 2" Reactions That Even The Sanderson Sisters Would Get A Lil' Kick Out Of
"The fact that the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere isn't a national holiday for the girls and the gays is just another reminder of how much work there's left to do in this country."
At Least 5 Spooky Spots You Can Visit in West Michigan Right Now
September is almost over. There's a chill in the air. It feels like a good time to talk about some haunted spots you can visit in West Michigan. Personally, I don't know if I necessarily believe in the paranormal. However, I always err on the side of caution when it comes to visiting haunted spots. Especially, if people are trying to engage the supposed ghosts.
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Remembering Coolio’s Recent Shows in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
We look back on Coolio's time in Southwest Michigan after he passes away at the age of 59-years old. Coolio busted onto the pop scene back in 1994 with this debut hit "Fantastic Voyage." Thanks to heavy airplay from MTV, BET, and radio stations all over the country, his first single peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The Compton, California rapper had a total of 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 singles which include his 1996 hit "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)" which peaked at #5 and his biggest hit "Gangsta's Paradise" which stayed at #1 for 3 straight weeks after spending 38 weeks on the chart in 1995.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
The Mill Ruins and Semi-Ghost Town of Freda, Michigan
It's called a 'ghost town' but there are still people here. It's the town of Freda, home of the famous abandoned Champion Mine (Freda) Mill in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Bostonian William Paine came to the Upper Peninsula's Houghton County to control the Copper Range Company. A mill was constructed in 1899 in Stanton Township along the shore of Lake Superior. Thanks to the job opportunities the mill brought, a village soon began to grow. A station on the Copper Range Railroad was given to the village along with a post office in 1907.
Want to Live in the Upside Down? You Can Own the Byers’ Hawkins, Indiana Home for $300K
Are you a Stranger Things superfan or do you know someone who is? Then this house is must-see! The home from the popular Netflix series just went on the market and can be all yours for a cool $300,000. Given the earning potential with this well-known home, that listing price is a steal.
Three Celebrity Jeopardy Contestants Whiff On An Easy Michigan Question
Eddie Huang, Iliza Schlesinger and Reggie Watts all failed at basic US geography Sunday night. A Question About The Great Lakes Stumped The Panel. I've always expected more out of stand-up comedians. They seem so smart and quick on stage, but off stage, they don't a lot about their own country.
Have You Seen the Giant Illinois Corn Maze Honoring James Bond?
This is certainly one way to show your love of a film franchise. In Spring Grove, IL, a giant corn maze has been erected to celebrate James Bond. Sixty years of James Bond, to be exact. The maze, at The Richardson Farm, features the iconic actors who have portrayed James...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
