Read full article on original website
Related
generalaviationnews.com
New flight school opens at KRAW
A new flight school, Icarus Aviation, has opened at Warsaw Municipal Airport (KRAW) in Missouri. “The initial focus of Icarus will be helicopter flight training, but we plan to become an aviation academy with fixed wing training, in-house maintenance, and an FAA Part 141 certificate,” says owner Charles Beesley.
generalaviationnews.com
Mechanic’s improper maintenance leads to forced landing
Shortly after takeoff, the Piper PA28’s engine crankshaft expansion plug dislodged, and oil started to cover the windscreen. The pilot attempted to return to the airport in Fulton, N.Y., however, the airplane touched down more than halfway down the runway. He was unable to stop the airplane and it went off the runway and hit a chain link fence, which resulted in substantial damage to the fuselage, vertical stabilizer, and both wings. The pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash.
generalaviationnews.com
Questions from the Cockpit: I reckon so
Phillip, working on his commercial ticket in Florida, writes: “Settle a bet for us here at the flight school: Why is dead reckoning called dead reckoning? Online, there seems to be a lot of difference of opinion about the origin of the term.”. So before I settle the bet,...
Comments / 0