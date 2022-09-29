Shortly after takeoff, the Piper PA28’s engine crankshaft expansion plug dislodged, and oil started to cover the windscreen. The pilot attempted to return to the airport in Fulton, N.Y., however, the airplane touched down more than halfway down the runway. He was unable to stop the airplane and it went off the runway and hit a chain link fence, which resulted in substantial damage to the fuselage, vertical stabilizer, and both wings. The pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash.

FULTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO