Keller, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council OKs amendment to incorporate dog park in northern gateway

Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to incorporate a private dog park in the city's northern gateway. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville City Council approved an amendment to the economic development agreement between Heritage Towers LLC and the city during its Sept. 19 meeting. Heritage Towers is constructing 282 multifamily units...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Proposed massive mixed-use community might come to Flower Mound

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A proposed development in southwest Denton County would turn more than 1,000 acres of ranch land into a massive mixed-use community. The Flower Mound Council will take a critical vote on the project's future Monday night. The 1,066-acre property is at the intersection of Cross Timbers Road and U.S. Highway 377, on the west side of Flower Mound. "The development is going to come no matter what," said Tim Whisenant, a Flower Mound resident. "We just want it to be smart development." The owner wants to bring retail, restaurants, office space, apartments and houses to the site. "This is an...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property

Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Glitter Beauty Boutique offers eyelash care in Richardson

Glitter Beauty Boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. (Courtesy Glitter Beauty Boutique) Glitter Beauty Boutique opened Aug. 13 at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1920, Richardson. The boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. Ownership said the business plans to offer hair extension services. Glitter Beauty Boutique is open seven days a week, with walk-ins welcome in addition to appointments. 832-523-1442. www.styleseat.com/glitterbeauty.
RICHARDSON, TX
Safelite expanding into Frisco with new location

Safelite is planning to open a new location in Frisco by late spring 2023. (Courtesy Safelite) Safelite, the vehicle glass services company, is expecting to open its first Frisco location in late spring 2023 at 6065 Sports Village Road, according to a news release. Safelite leased a 9,357-square-foot space for seven years after working with Pangman Commercial, KM Realty and Frisco city officials to find the right location. Sports Village Road sits at the heart of the city and is accessible to many neighborhoods, said Jim Pangman of Pangman Commercial in a statement. www.safelite.com.
FRISCO, TX
Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More

Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
FORT WORTH, TX
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news

The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
MCKINNEY, TX
Kiddin’ Around Playcare closed in east Frisco

Kiddin' Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Kiddin’ Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. Owner Debbie Williams said she was thankful to Frisco families who had supported Kiddin’ Around Playcare. The preschool offered drop-in child-sitting services for children 18 months-11 years old, according to its website. 214-618-5433. www.kiddinaroundplaycare.com.
FRISCO, TX
Superfoods restaurant coming to Flower Mound

Nautical Bowls, a superfoods restaurant with more than 100 locations around the country, is coming soon to Flower Mound. The chain uses organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based ingredients at each of its locations, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Nautical Bowls’ menu boasts superfood bowls packed with açaí, granola, cacao, coconut flakes and lots of fruit.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Shipley Do-Nuts expected to open location in Coppell

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts is expected to open a location in Coppell in January. The doughnut shop will be located at 760 N. Denton Tap Road, Ste. 100, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. Shipley Do-Nuts’ menu items include a variety of handcrafted doughnuts, kolaches and other breakfast items. Shipley Do-Nuts also has a location in Lewisville. www.shipleydonuts.com.
COPPELL, TX
Family-owned Komrai Thai offers Thai food, drinks in Trophy Club

Komrai Thai opened last month in Trophy Club and serves a variety of drinks and food, such as fried rice. (Courtesy Komrai Thai) Komrai Thai is now open at 2550 Bobcat Blvd., Ste. 106, Trophy Club. The family-owned restaurant opened with seven employees last month, serving a variety of drinks such as a Peachy Blast tea or the Arctic Quad, a strawberry, pineapple, mango and kiwi slushy topped with mango jelly. It also offers spring rolls, green curry, pad thai, fried rice and panang curry. 469-209-8206. https://komraithai.godaddysites.com.
TROPHY CLUB, TX
