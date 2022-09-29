Read full article on original website
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Dogs attacked by coyotes in Burlington
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
2022 Big E was a success for Connecticut businesses
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The 2022 Big E has come to an end after 17 days of fair fun for New Englanders. Businesses representing Connecticut in the state house say this fair was a success for them after no fair in 2020 and a fair still impacted by the pandemic in 2021.
VIDEO: Search for a killer in Enfield continues
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 4, including a deadly attempted carjacking case out of Hartford. Hartford police investigate deadly carjacking on Park Street. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Updated: 12...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for threatening DMV employees in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged for threatening violence against the Department of Motor Vehicles in Wethersfield. Jakari Burks, 26, of Norwalk was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. According to state police, Burks made in excess of 20 phone calls and sent 75 emails...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation
Car smashes into News8 New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
Remembering the 1979 Windsor Locks tornado
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — Monday marks the 43nd anniversary of the tornado that killed three and tore a path of destruction across several towns. The F4 storm touched down in the Poquonock section of Windsor, heavily damaging the elementary school. Since schools had half days on Wednesdays in Windsor, there were only a small number in the building. The Poquonock Community Church took a hit as well.
Eyewitness News
Police departments in the Naugatuck Valley search for armed robbery suspect
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police departments across the Naugatuck Valley continue to look for a man they say is behind multiple armed robberies. A witness to the robbery at Cork N Keg in Naugatuck said there was a getaway driver, along with the male suspect police put pictures out of.
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
ATM customer robbed at gunpoint at Bristol bank
Bristol police arrested a man accused of robbing a customer at gunpoint at a Webster Bank ATM before leading officers on a chase and crashing his car.
Off-duty Newington police officer, 49, and former North Haven teacher dies suddenly, officials say
NEWINGTON — Alan Tancreti, an officer with the Newington Police Department and a former assistant coach of North Haven High School’s varsity hockey team, died suddenly Saturday, officials said. Police reported that Tancreti, 49, suffered an “unexpected medical emergency” while at home on Saturday, but said they did...
connecticuthistory.org
The Windsor Economy: A River Ran Through It
Windsor’s location on the Connecticut River shaped the area’s development dating back to its earliest recorded years. Native Americans utilized the river to facilitate trade and develop seasonal agriculture. In 1633, when the English learned of a Dutch trading post in what is today Hartford, Connecticut, they made a concerted effort to establish an English outpost on the Connecticut River to support their growing interest in the fur trade. This brought English settlers to modern-day Windsor.
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
Eyewitness News
Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter
(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
Register Citizen
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
Eyewitness News
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Enfield homicide victim speaks out
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Authorities are still trying to find 56-year-old Christopher Kennedy’s killer after he was found inside the town green’s gazebo back in August. On Monday, his daughter spoke exclusively...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut officials call on M&T Bank to provide answers following more than 300 layoffs
The bank says it has laid off 325 employees so far and plans to eliminate 333 more positions.
