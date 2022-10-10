ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home and kitchen deals: Best pre-sale deals to shop now

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiDvM_0iFQUkT000

If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true : Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in less than one weeks’ time.

After months of speculation, the dates of the Prime Early Access have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.

One of the best times to score a saving across TVs , laptops , gaming , home appliances , mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from the online giant’s own Echo dot smart speakers to Shark’s vacuum cleaners and Emma mattresses drop to record low prices – and now, you have a second chance to snap up the deals.

Just like Black Friday , one of the best areas you can save in during the sale is on home appliances. Whether you’re after a cordless vacuum , coffee machine , fridge-freezer or kettle , there’s thousands of sizable discounts up for grabs.

And with the cost-of-living crisis, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to save on an energy-efficient appliance to help keep costs down this winter, from air fryers and heated airers to plug-in heaters.

Read more:

To help you navigate the mammoth sale, IndyBest’s team of dedicated deal-hunters will be handpicking the best deals and discounts across home appliances and other categories, from beauty to tech and laptops. Ahead of this year’s October sale, here you’ll find everything you need to know about Amazon’s second Prime Day sale – and most importantly, the best deals to expect.

When will Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals begin?

Amazon has confirmed the second Prime Day event will take place from 11-12 October, with the deals spanning home appliances, fitness, beauty, tech, gaming and more. Just like the July sale, we can expect to see discounted products from big-ticket brands such as Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Sage and KitchenAid. The deals will begin with flash offers, which will spread out across the 48-hour event.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals?

Yes, to shop the deals, you need an Amazon Prime membership , paid for either monthly or annually. Alternatively you can enjoy a 30-day free trial – which means you could cancel your membership after the event. The free trial only applies if you’ve haven’t already signed up in the past 12 months.

What to expect from Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in 2022

We don’t yet know what exactly will be discounted during the October Prime Day sale, but Amazon’s last sale in July can give us a pretty good picture.

We saw a 32 per saving on Instant Pot’s multi-cooker , £120 slashed off the price of Eufy’s robot vacuum and 50 per cent off one of our favourite deep fat fryers from Tefal. If you’re after a new vacuum, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity – with July’s sale featuring top-rated Shark and Gtech models.

Meanwhile, those looking for a better night’s sleep were treated to a £40 discount on Panda’s mattress topper as well as a sizable 50 per cent off Simba’s hybrid double mattress.

The best kitchen appliances and cleaning deals to shop ahead of Prime Day

Before the main event kicks off, there are plenty of stellar savings to be had on kitchen appliances and cleaning products. You can save 34 per cent on Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT (was £379.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk). “We know it’s a little weird to get excited about a vacuum cleaner but we were genuinely bowled over by this vacuum’s super-clever Flexology technology,” said our reviewer about this Shark model in our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlhyU_0iFQUkT000

“Its flexible wand bends to easily clean under sofas and coffee tables, with an LED headlight to illuminate hidden dust in every corner,” our tester added. You can also save more than 30 per cent on Eufy’s boostiq robovac robot vacuum cleaner (was £189.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szwsX_0iFQUkT000

Said to quietly operate with up to 100 minutes of power time, the powerful suction is teamed with smart features such as the anti-scratch tempered glass, infrared-sensor for avoiding obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. In a review of a slightly different Eufy model, our tester said it is “solid, dependable and gets the job done with little fuss”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3xrM_0iFQUkT000

Want to enjoy barista-quality brews at home? De’Longhi’s bean-to-cup coffee machine (was £499.99, now £328.99, Amazon.co.uk) is reduced by more than 30 per cent right now. The appliance features an intergrated grinder, seven adjustable coarseness levels, a milk frother and more. From cappuccinos to strong espressos or americanos, customise your coffee, depending on your preference.

The best kitchen appliances and cleaning deals from July’s 2022 Prime Day sale in the UK

Judging by the deals on offer during Amazon Prime Day in July, you’ll be in for a treat when the autumn event lands.

Simba hybrid double mattress with foam and Aerocoil spring: Was £999, now £599.40, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wZ9d_0iFQUkT000

If your back is sore, chances are investing in a new mattress has been on your to-do list for a while. But we all know mattresses can be a pricey purchase. That being the case, the Prime Day event was the perfect time to pick up a new one, with the Simba hybrid mattress having almost 50 per cent off in July.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FY1BC_0iFQUkT000

There were huge savings to be had on our favourite vacuum brand, Shark. Reduced by almost 35 per cent, this cleaning tool was featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners , and it seriously impressed our tester. It features a flexible wand that bends to make light work of cleaning under sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight works to “illuminate hidden dust in every corner”, noted our writer.

Buy now

KitchenAid stand mixer classic silver 5K45SSBSL: Was £530, now £463.34, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCKpd_0iFQUkT000

KitchenAid’s cult stand mixers are a staple of the Great British Bake Off tent and there was 30 per cent off the kitchen brand’s classic mixer last Prime Day. Featuring a smooth tilt-head design and 4.3l stainless steel bowl, it’s a must-have for budding bakers. In our review of the similar KitchenAid artisan mixer , our tester said: “From the robust attachments to the super-solid bowl, this is a machine that, when properly cared for, can be baking with you for decades.”

Buy now

Sage barista express espresso machine: Was £629.95, now £598, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5eyV_0iFQUkT000

Reduced by 35 per cent in July’s Prime Day sale, the bean-to-cup model will help you achieve barista-quality brews from the comfort of your own home, with expert grinders delivering just the right amount of freshly ground coffee into your cup. There’s also optimal water pressure and precise espresso extraction to ensure your coffee is delivered at the perfect temperature.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking for more bargains? Read our guide on what to expect from Black Friday 2022

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Comments / 0

Related
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuum Cleaners#Home Appliances#Amazon Prime Day#Kitchen Appliances#Electronics Deals#Household Deals#The Prime Early Access
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Hill

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

880K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy