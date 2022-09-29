ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Suspect arrested for damaging Texas State Capitol grounds

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press.

Earlier, a state department of public safety officer was on scene inspecting the damage, which also appeared to include a broken barrier pole. Hours later, yellow tape marking a police line had been placed along an estimated 10 feet (3 meters) of broken fencing, but no officers remained on scene along the path of light tire marks that stretched well into the grounds.

It was not known what caused the damage.

A spokeswoman for the Texas State Preservation Board, which oversees the Texas Capitol grounds, directed questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety. She said that department is investigating the incident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

