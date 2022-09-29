Read full article on original website
City of Charleston Continues Recovery Efforts
T he city of Charleston provided the following post-Hurricane Ian updates:. Damage reports: As of 3 p.m., 336 rapid neighborhood-level assessments and 100 FEMA preliminary damage assessments had been completed. In addition, 256 damage reports had been submitted through the city’s damage reporting link. To report damage, go to https://gis.charleston-sc.gov/report-damage/
Charleston County Provides Info on What to do with Debris from Hurricane Ian
Charleston County Government has completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. The volume of debris is not large enough to meet the threshold to initiate the County’s on-call contractor. The County will remove debris that has fallen within County owned right of way but will not collect debris curbside from individual homes.
Charleston Moves’ 6th Annual Pedal & Panache Set for November 3rd
Charleston Moves’ Pedal & Panache event is back this year for the 6th annual celebration! Presented by Bike Law and Morrison Yard Residences, it will feature live music, food and drink, and a silent auction in the beautiful Bower at Edmund’s Oast in downtown Charleston. All proceeds directly support the nonprofit’s advocacy for safe, connected and equitable access for people walking, biking and taking public transit. Charleston Moves believes that when our streets are designed for people, and everyone has safe transportation options, the entire community benefits.
College of Charleston, Trident Tech Partner on Transfer Program for Systems Engineering Majors
Businesses in South Carolina are clamoring for more engineers, and the College of Charleston and Trident Technical College have teamed up to help meet that demand. The two institutions have created a 2+2 program that provides a clear map for the courses students need to take at Trident Tech in order to have all their credits transfer to the College of Charleston so they graduate in four years with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering.
Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week Returns to Charleston This Month
The 3rd annual Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week (OFW) will run from October 14th to 23rd and many Charleston area bars and restaurants will be participating. This year, OFW will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, which works to fund individuals in the food and beverage industry who are in crisis. Elijah Craig announced that they’re donating an additional $100,000 to the cause.
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Announces Featured Artist
The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates wildlife and the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment and special events, has named Boone, North Carolina-based artist Ryan Kirby as the Featured Artist for next year’s event. Kirby’s original piece, The Departure, has been selected as the 2023 event’s Featured Painting and will be the subject of the official SEWE 2023 poster. The 41st annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition will be held in downtown Charleston, February 17 – 19, 2023.
Rotary Club Brings Flags for Heroes to Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre in November
The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club will honor military heroes this Veteran’s Day by showcasing over 200 American flags at its 4th Annual Flags for Heroes event being held from November 8th to 15th at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a flag(s) in honor of an active or retired military personnel, and the Rotary Club will tag the name of the hero on the flag.
Coastal Carolina Fair Returns on October 27th
The annual Coastal Carolina Fair returns to the area from October 27th to November 6th at the Exchange Park in Ladson. As usual, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment and food options. Here’s a look at this year’s hours:. Thurs, Oct 27: 3 pm –...
Ruby Sunshine Partnering with King’s Calling Brewing on New “Beermosa”
The “Beermosa” features notes of grapefruit and passion fruit and is available for a limited time beginning today. Ruby Sunshine is located at 171 East Bay Street in downtown Charleston.
Dorchester County Makes Road Closure Announcement
Campbell Thicket Road (the unpaved portion only) from South Carolina Highway 27 (Givhans Road) to S. Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville will continue to be closed Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm from October 3rd through October 13th. Edisto Electric Cooperative is currently upgrading their sub station and...
Four Charleston Restaurants Recognized by TripAdvisor as the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in the Country
Four Holy City restaurants were included in TripAdvisor’s 2022 list of the “Best Fine Dining Restaurants” in the country. The designations were announced as part of the website’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards. Halls Chophouse came in at # 5, which was the highest ranking of...
Children Invited to Trick-or-Treat on the USS Yorktown
Instead of going door-to-door to collect candy, children are invited to trick-or-treat from plane-to-plane aboard the historic aircraft carrier USS Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. The family-friendly Halloween event will return for its second year on Saturday, October 22nd from 5 pm to 7 pm. Patriots Point...
Baker & Brewer to Screen “Hocus Pocus” During Charleston Beer Week
Charleston Beer Week is returning for its 9th year in the Lowcountry from October 28th to November 6th, 2022 and some local businesses have begun announcing this year’s events. One such announcement came from Baker & Brewer (B&B) which will be hosting a family-friendly movie night on October 29th.
A Day To Remember to Play North Charleston PAC in December
Earlier this summer, A Day Tor Remember released a brand new single entitled “Miracle,” which was accompanied by a cinematic and emotionally charged music video (see below). The song marks the band’s first new music since their 2021 album, You’re Welcome. The band also reignited their single “Re-Entry” with a new version featuring Mark Hoppus of Blink-182. Consequence of Sound noted, “Having Hoppus on the track is a perfect fit, since Blink-182 was a significant inspiration for the song.”
Colleton Medical Center hosting Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Event
At Colleton Medical Center, we’re committed every day to creating healthier tomorrows, and when we see a need in our community, we step forward. That’s why on Saturday, October 29th, we’re partnering with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police Department to host an anonymous, rain-or-shine, drive-thru Crush the Crisis prescription drug take back event in the hospital’s main parking lot located at 501 Robertson Blvd.
CofC Dance Program to Present Performance on October 15th and 16th
CofC Stages at the College of Charleston’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents its fall dance concert, “Shifting Perspectives.” Choreographed by faculty and guest artists, this collection of dances portrays the department’s 2022-23 season theme, “Constructing Identity,” by examining dance in ways that challenge traditional conventions or perceptions.
