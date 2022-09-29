ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

rsvplive.ie

WIN a complete hair and scalp makeover worth €1000

Menopause, stress, pregnancy and childbirth can all result in hair loss and thinning, dull and lifeless hair. You can spend a fortune on fixing products, but it’s money down the drain unless you get to the root of the matter - literally!. A thorough diagnosis with a detailed understanding...
HAIR CARE
rsvplive.ie

Mairead Ronan says pandemic gave her courage to leave Today FM job

Mairead Ronan has said she never would have been brave enough to leave her popular Today FM show if it hadn't been for the pandemic. Last year, the presenter quit her coveted radio job after 20 years on air to spend more time with her husband Louis and kids Dara, Eliza and Bonnie.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rsvplive.ie

Eurovision's Brooke Scullion shares the beauty product she can't live without

Brooke Scullion has had a whirlwind year. The Derry native represented Ireland at the Eurovision in Italy in May; has taken to the stage at Glastonbury and played headline shows in London, Dublin, Madrid and Cork Pride; and her songs — including the fan-favourite That’s Rich — have been streamed millions of times so far. Her debut EP is scheduled for release later this year — and she’s just released her latest single, Heartbreaker. The The 1975-inspired pop ballad and “anti-breakup song” is available to streak now. Chic recently caught up with Brooke to find out about some of her favourite things in the world…
MUSIC

