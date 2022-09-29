Read full article on original website
WIN a complete hair and scalp makeover worth €1000
Menopause, stress, pregnancy and childbirth can all result in hair loss and thinning, dull and lifeless hair. You can spend a fortune on fixing products, but it’s money down the drain unless you get to the root of the matter - literally!. A thorough diagnosis with a detailed understanding...
Lil Nas X Stars in Coach’s ‘Courage to Be Real’ Short Film With an Empowering Message
Lil Nas X is bringing his star power to Coach. The rapper, who was recently named a Coach brand ambassador, is starring in the fashion brand’s new short film called “Courage to Be Real.” The short film features Lil Nas X’s new song “Star Walkin’” and was directed by Petra Collins.
Nicky Byrne gives special shout out to daughter Gia as he misses Irish dancing competition while on tour
Nicky Byrne has shared an adorable moment with fans as he made a special shout out during his most recent gig. The Westlife star made a sweet gesture for his daughter Gia, as he missed her Irish dancing competition due to being on tour. He and the rest of the...
Shoppers credit €40 anti-ageing serum for taking 20 years off their face
It’s almost impossible to find one anti-ageing product that will work for everyone. Some people might be looking for an eye cream to help with their crow’s feet while others could be looking for an item that will target their smile lines. However, for those interested in trying...
An anti-ageing moisturiser will plump up skin and minimise wrinkles during the winter
Something that a lot of us neglect to do is make sure our skin is as hydrated as possible. No matter what your skin type, moisturising is a must - especially at this time of year, as the changing weather can wreak havoc with our skin. The drier our skin...
Mairead Ronan says pandemic gave her courage to leave Today FM job
Mairead Ronan has said she never would have been brave enough to leave her popular Today FM show if it hadn't been for the pandemic. Last year, the presenter quit her coveted radio job after 20 years on air to spend more time with her husband Louis and kids Dara, Eliza and Bonnie.
Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley stuns in bargain 60s inspired ensemble from River Island
Elaine Crowley rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to the style stakes. The Ireland AM presenter stepped out to support the launch of Bellamianta’s “The HeART Of Beauty” 11 piece collection in Belfast’s Titanic Hotel. Elaine posed with performer and broadcaster Paul Ryder at...
Home and Away’s Sophie Dillman’s health battle: Chronic illness and first date disaster with co-star
Sophie Dillman has captured the hearts of Home and Away viewers with her portrayal of Ziggy Astoni. The character has dealt with some heavy storylines, from her troubled past to discovering her husband Brody’s affair. But away from the soap, the actress opened up about suffering from endometriosis and...
Anna Geary says she's living life in her dad's honour after he passed away
Anna Geary has told how she’s living her life in her late dad’s honour — and opened up about some of the lessons that she learned from him. The Ireland’s Fittest Family coach’s father, Michael, passed away in March this year after a “short, aggressive illness”.
Eurovision's Brooke Scullion shares the beauty product she can't live without
Brooke Scullion has had a whirlwind year. The Derry native represented Ireland at the Eurovision in Italy in May; has taken to the stage at Glastonbury and played headline shows in London, Dublin, Madrid and Cork Pride; and her songs — including the fan-favourite That’s Rich — have been streamed millions of times so far. Her debut EP is scheduled for release later this year — and she’s just released her latest single, Heartbreaker. The The 1975-inspired pop ballad and “anti-breakup song” is available to streak now. Chic recently caught up with Brooke to find out about some of her favourite things in the world…
Fair City star Maria Oxley Boardman practices her lines at home with private boyfriend
Fair City star Maria Oxley Boardman practices her lines at home with her private boyfriend. The actress, who plays the character of Dearbhla Dillon, is in a long-term relationships and he is definitely up to date on her latest storylines. But Maria teased that there is no romance on the...
Singer and senator Frances Black opens up about teen pregnancy, marriage breakdown and alcoholism
Singer and senator Frances Black opens up about teen pregnancy, marriage breakdown and alcoholism. In an emotionally charged episode of the RTE series The Keys To My Life, host Brendan Courtney takes a trip down memory lane with famed singer turned senator Frances Black. Together, Frances and Brendan visit the...
A corrective anti-ageing serum can banish fine lines, smooth skin and even out pigmentation
The three skincare steps that you cannot skip are cleansing, moisturising and using an SPF. These are the core parts of a routine that will keep your skin healthy and protected. However, when it comes to treating skin concerns, serums are what you should be looking for. No one needs...
Cork woman lost 18 stone with diet change after being told by doctors she would not reach age 40
Carol Mooney Murray was told by her doctor that she needed to lose weight or she wouldn't see her 40th birthday. The Cork woman had struggled with her weight for years, but it was at its worst when she went through a period of depression due to fertility issues. Her...
