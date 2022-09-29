Read full article on original website
Welcome Home: Lily The Puppy Is This Veteran’s Support System | The Dodo
Thomas’s time in the military meant a lot of moving around, and he had a tough time maintaining relationships. But then he met Lily — and everything changed. Special thanks to @GEICO Insurance who have been proudly serving the Military since 1936. To see how much you could save on your home and car insurance, visit on.gei.co/WHome1. #ad.
Show Us Your Most Random Halloween Costumes That Literally No One Understood
The girls who get it, get it.
This Former Nanny Worked With A Wealthy Family For Years — Here's What The Life Of The Rich Is Like Behind The Scenes
"They made me follow their rich friends at house parties to make sure they didn’t stealing anything..."
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
15-year-old designs and crochets her own quinceañera dress
Noemi Mendez,15, crocheted her own unique quinceañera dress and hopes to pass it along if she ever has a daughter of her own.
