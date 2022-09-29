ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome Home: Lily The Puppy Is This Veteran’s Support System | The Dodo

Thomas’s time in the military meant a lot of moving around, and he had a tough time maintaining relationships. But then he met Lily — and everything changed. Special thanks to @GEICO Insurance who have been proudly serving the Military since 1936. To see how much you could save on your home and car insurance, visit on.gei.co/WHome1. #ad.
