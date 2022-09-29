Methodical, consistent, and on a mission. Those were the qualities exhibited by the visiting team inside on Saturday afternoon. Michigan had not won a game inside Kinnick Stadium in 17 years. The Wolverines ended that streak against Iowa with a convincing 27-14 win. Iowa falls to Michigan at home, unable to pull within striking distance of another top-five upset. The difference in this one for the Hawkeyes was a lack of turnovers gained and an offense that continues to be inept. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Michigan had run 56 total plays compared to Iowa’s 32. The Hawkeyes managed a couple of fourth-quarter scores to make the final score look more competitive. However, it was Michigan’s that showed they could string long drives together against a tough defense for a win in their first road test of the season.

IOWA FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO