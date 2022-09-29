Read full article on original website
Keys to a Gamecock Statement Win
South Carolina has a huge opportunity in Lexington this weekend. The Gamecocks will need to play better than they have thus far in 2022, but the chance to take down a top 15 opponent is there. South Carolina can get a signature win for head coach Shane Beamer if it can beat Kentucky on Saturday. This match-up has been one-sided in the wrong direction as of late, with the Wildcats winning seven of the last eight meetings. It won’t be easy, but the keys to a Gamecock statement win are there.
Big 12 Week Five Takeaways
As the dust settled on Big 12 play, it become abundantly clear. College Gameday was going to finally venture to Lawrence, Kansas when the Jayhawks host TCU. The fact that those two Big 12 teams have positioned themselves here after five games is pretty remarkable. It also highlights the absolute zaniness of college football. October 8th was supposed to be the Jerry Springer episode/football game to end all football games. But since Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher hasn’t held up his end of the arrangement, it clears the way to celebrate one of college football’s best stories this season. But there were more noteworthy results across the Big 12 landscape. Here are the noteworthy Big 12 week five takeaways.
Wake Forest Upends Florida State 31-21
Those questions about whether Dave Clawson could regroup his Wake Forest team after the heartbreaking loss to Clemson? Answered. The questions about prepping a team that was looking at potential hurricane weather in north Florida? Answered. And the allegations from the Florida State fan base that Clawson’s vocal concerns about the weather were just gamesmanship in an effort to reschedule the game? Also answered as Wake Forest upends Florida State 31-21 Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Iowa Falls to Michigan at Home
Methodical, consistent, and on a mission. Those were the qualities exhibited by the visiting team inside on Saturday afternoon. Michigan had not won a game inside Kinnick Stadium in 17 years. The Wolverines ended that streak against Iowa with a convincing 27-14 win. Iowa falls to Michigan at home, unable to pull within striking distance of another top-five upset. The difference in this one for the Hawkeyes was a lack of turnovers gained and an offense that continues to be inept. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Michigan had run 56 total plays compared to Iowa’s 32. The Hawkeyes managed a couple of fourth-quarter scores to make the final score look more competitive. However, it was Michigan’s that showed they could string long drives together against a tough defense for a win in their first road test of the season.
2022 Week Five Bowl Projections
Hello everyone and welcome back to everyone’s favorite time of the week. That’s right it’s the updated Last Word Bowl Projections. One of our playoff teams got a huge scare and two of our selection committee teams lost. As a result, we’ve got new teams crashing the party. Let’s get right to it with our 2022 Week Five Bowl Projections. As always you can see how things changed from last week follow along here.
Chicago Bears Coaches Under Fire Amid Struggles in Week 4 Loss
The Chicago Bears are in Year 1 of their extensive rebuild. It is probably better described as an overhaul. They are planning on moving the entire franchise to the nearby suburb of Arlington Heights and their long-time president is retiring after this season. What would help ease some of this transition would be a little certainty in what they have under center.
Big Ten All Conference Team 22-23
With College Basketball practices kicking off, it’s only fair to begin looking toward the season. Although the teams in the Big Ten are weaker than in most years, the Big Ten is still loaded with star players who are bound to make an impact on the country. With guys who are household names and under-the-radars, the talent pool in the conference is fruitful and ready to prove people wrong. With that, let’s take a look at my projected first-team All-Conference for this upcoming season.
Texas A&M Falls to Mississippi State
The Texas A&M Aggies lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 24-42. The Aggies are now 1-1 in conference play, and they will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama next Saturday. While Texas A&M already struggled in a lot of areas, the team showed more weaknesses today on both sides of the ball. Now, there is doubt as to whether or not the Aggies can go .500 in SEC competition. Here’s a quick recap of Texas A&M’s defeat in Starkville against Mississippi State.
Wake Forest’s Turning The Page
It appears that Wake Forest’s turning the page last week was not so difficult after all. Much, in fact, too much was made of head coach Dave Clawson’s response to Hurricane Ian and the potential for change it could have on the Florida State game. And then there was the issue of how to move on from the heartbreaking loss to Clemson from the week before. Seems as though that was not nearly as difficult as it could have been either.
Texas Tech Drops Seventh Straight To Wildcats
Consistency. When a team is trying to turn things around, getting consistent effort and consistent results are the mark of a program that has made real change. The effort from this Texas Tech team has been evident since the season started. But playing a schedule as tough as theirs, combined with the lack of depth at many positions on this team, was going to show up. The Red Raiders looked out of sorts for different stretches of their game against the Wildcats. The lack of consistent execution was the deciding factor as Texas Tech drops their week five game to Kansas State 37-28.
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 Season Preview
The Minnesota Timberwolves truly became the shock of last season as they went from the 13th seed in the west to the 7th seed last year. They made the playoffs for the first time since having Jimmy Butler, and they have looked to capitalize on that. All their moves as of lately have been pro-competing for a championship. Here’s the prediction on how these moves will pay out for the 2022-23 season.
Minnesota Vikings Remain Atop NFC North After Week 4 Win
The current NFC North frontrunner Minnesota Vikings hit the global stage in a Week 4 showdown against the New Orleans Saints over the weekend, facing off against the Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as part of the NFL International Series. The game between Minnesota and New Orleans marked...
Indiana Pacers 2022-23 Season Preview
The Indiana Pacers have been at the center of the NBA rumor mill for a few months now. A disappointing season in 2021 launched the team into rebuild mode. Fans are hopeful that this young core will have a bright future. This upcoming season and a key roster decision will determine just how bright that future will be.
