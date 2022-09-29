National Coffee Day 2022 — best deals on Lavazza, Ninja, Braun, and more

September 29th officially marks National Coffee Day, and fans of hot beverages everywhere will be celebrating by brewing themselves a cup or two.

If you're in the mood to upgrade your coffee drinking experience, we've found the best deals from around the web on everything from multi-cup coffee makers to dedicated espresso machines.

Just as an example, our number one pick for the best coffee maker on the market is $25 off right now. That's the Braun Brew Sense Coffee Maker KF6050 for $105 on Amazon . Below you'll find other coffee maker deals to take advantage of on National Coffee Day.

Additionally, today (September 29) you can get a free hot or iced coffee at participating Krispy Kreme locations . If you're a rewards member, you'll also get a free donut.

Coffee Makers/Espresso Machines: from $29 @ Best Buy

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Best Buy is offering coffee makers and espresso machines starting from $29. The sale includes Keurig, Ninja, Bella Pro Series, and more. View Deal

Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker: $129 $105 @ Amazon

The Braun BrewSense KF6050WH is our favorite coffee maker currently on the market. It does exactly what you need it to do: makes delicious coffee, consistently, every time. It also has a stylish design, and won't take up too much counter space. Check out our Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker review for the full lowdown. View Deal

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker: $169 $137 @ Amazon

One of our favorite coffee makers on the market, the Ninja Specialty is $30 cheaper than usual right now. Excellent news if you're just looking for a ground coffee system with a range of different specialty brew options. View Deal

De'Longhi Stilosa: $155 $119 @ Amazon

For those who want more than regular coffee, the De'Longhi Stilosa can brew two shots of espresso at a time, and has a powerful 15-bar pump to ensure you get that nice crema. A built-in steamer also lets you whip up cappuccinos and lattes, too. View Deal

Lavazza Espresso Machine: $185 $136 @ Amazon

This single-serve machine features two coffee selection modes with simple touch controls: programmable free dose and pre-set. And with its handy visual indicator, you'll always know when it's time to fill up the water tank. View Deal