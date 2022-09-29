ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WFMY NEWS2

'Be smart and be safe,' Gov. Cooper urges NC as Ian hits the state

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians to be safe during heavy rainfall as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. "Our message today is simple. Be smart and be safe. We’ve faced storms like this before and we know what to do," Governor Cooper said. "Especially this weekend, I appreciate the efforts of emergency management officials, our national guard, state highway patrol and other first responders to keep people safe."
WXII 12

North Carolina cracks down on speeding drivers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina's authorities are on a mission to ramp up their efforts to prevent dangerous driving, this week. Watch more headlines in the video above. The campaign, titled Operation Crash Reduction, will run Oct. 3-9, in part run by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Law...
WNCT

Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
WTVR-TV

US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
WNCT

Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina storm totals from Ian

After bringing catastrophic damage to the Florida peninsula, Ian moved back offshore prior to making landfall for a fourth time near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. Even though it quickly weakened and became a post-tropical cyclone over land, Ian still brought significant impacts to the...
