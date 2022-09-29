Read full article on original website
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
2022 New York State Canal Conference wraps up Tuesday in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When it comes to the Erie Canal, few regions in New York have it better than Rochester and Monroe County. The 2022 State Canal Conference opened to waterway professionals, enthusiasts and historians this week at the Strathallan Hotel on East Avenue. The Roc the Riverway initiative...
Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races
PHOENIX (AP) — A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s...
North Carolina storm totals from Ian
After bringing catastrophic damage to the Florida peninsula, Ian moved back offshore prior to making landfall for a fourth time near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. Even though it quickly weakened and became a post-tropical cyclone over land, Ian still brought significant impacts to the...
Gov. Abbott announces new school security chief in wake of Uvalde shooting
TEXAS — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that John P. Scott will be serving as the state's new chief of school safety and security. This position was created following the tragic massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were murdered. Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create the position in order to have a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, and for the chief to serve as a resource to school districts and legislatures. The chief’s responsibilities will include making sure Texas schools are implementing safety measures passed by Legislature and that they are using best practices to prevent school shootings and other dangers.
Ian leaves thousands without power in N.C.
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian hit the Carolinas on Friday afternoon after devastating large portions of the Florida peninsula. After making its second landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane near Georgetown, South Carolina, Ian pushed through North Carolina with heavy rains and gusty winds, downing trees and leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power.
Proposal would waive fees for commercial drivers licenses in New York
Fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license in New York can mean a $200 or more hit to the wallet. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed Tuesday a plan that would waive all Department of Motor Vehicle fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license until the end of 2024. The...
Hochul, Zeldin discuss mental health after EMS lieutenant killed
The horrific killing of an FDNY EMS lieutenant last week became a major topic of conversation in the race for governor Monday. Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, said more needs to be done to increase public safety but differ on what to do.
PHOTOS: Ian aftermath storm damage and destruction across North Carolina
Ian stormed through the Carolinas Friday and into Saturday, with strong winds that downed trees and utility poles in its wake. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians were without power Saturday morning in the storm's aftermath. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical) Please take photos when you're...
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
LaFayette Apple Festival 2022: What you need to know
It's apple picking season again in Cental New York, meaning it's time for the 49th annual LaFayette Apple Festival. The festival, designed to showcase New York's local apple crop, agriculture and the best of small town America will play host to hundreds of vendors with food, drink and entertainment for the entire family.
