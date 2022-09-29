Orioles manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Monday that Bautista (knee) won't be available for the team's final three games of the season, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bautista has been tending to left knee discomfort since his latest relief appearance Friday against the Yankees, and with the Orioles having recently been eliminated from playoff contention, Hyde won't ask his closer to pitch at less-than-optimal health. The injury is only a minor blemish on what was a spectacular rookie campaign for the 27-year-old, who converted 15 saves and gathered 14 holds while submitting a 2.19 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 88:23 K:BB across 65.2 innings. Fortunately for Bautista, all tests on his knee came back clean, so he should be in store for a relatively normal offseason, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO