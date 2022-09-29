ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
bpr.org

Hurricane Ian deepens Florida's insurance industry crisis

Florida State University associate professor Charles Nyce joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss why, even before Hurricane Ian, Floridians were paying some of the highest homeowners insurance rates in the country, and address questions about whether the state-backed insurer will be able to pay out claims after the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
bpr.org

Florida nonprofit on Sanibel Island pivots to disaster relief after Ian

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Maria Espinoza, the executive director of FISH, a nonprofit providing disaster assistance to the Sanibel and Captiva Islands after Hurricane Ian. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
SANIBEL, FL
bpr.org

PHOTOS: Power outages, cleanup continues as Triangle recovers from Ian

More than 220,000 Duke Energy customers in North Carolina were still without power Saturday morning as the remnants of Ian — downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon — passed through the state. Ian will continue to weaken near the North Carolina-Virginia border through late today, according to...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
bpr.org

New study suggests coal ash pollution more widespread than previously thought

Coal ash pollution may be more widespread in North Carolina than previously thought, according to a new study published Monday by researchers at Duke University and Appalachian State University. The study found large quantities of coal ash in the sediment, or sand, of five recreational lakes across North Carolina; pollution...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy