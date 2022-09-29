Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian deepens Florida's insurance industry crisis
Florida State University associate professor Charles Nyce joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss why, even before Hurricane Ian, Floridians were paying some of the highest homeowners insurance rates in the country, and address questions about whether the state-backed insurer will be able to pay out claims after the storm.
Florida nonprofit on Sanibel Island pivots to disaster relief after Ian
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Maria Espinoza, the executive director of FISH, a nonprofit providing disaster assistance to the Sanibel and Captiva Islands after Hurricane Ian. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Samaritan's Purse sends team to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida
North Carolina-based Samaritan's Purse has sent a team to south west Florida to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian ripped apart homes, businesses and infrastructure across the state. The evangelical organization , led by the Rev. Franklin Graham , s en t more than 20 staffers to Fort Myers...
PHOTOS: Power outages, cleanup continues as Triangle recovers from Ian
More than 220,000 Duke Energy customers in North Carolina were still without power Saturday morning as the remnants of Ian — downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon — passed through the state. Ian will continue to weaken near the North Carolina-Virginia border through late today, according to...
New study suggests coal ash pollution more widespread than previously thought
Coal ash pollution may be more widespread in North Carolina than previously thought, according to a new study published Monday by researchers at Duke University and Appalachian State University. The study found large quantities of coal ash in the sediment, or sand, of five recreational lakes across North Carolina; pollution...
